By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, May 28 Malaysian palm oil futures
rallied to a two-week high on Thursday as traders took advantage
of a falling ringgit, supported by gains in competing markets
and signs that the El Nino weather phenomenon could already be
hurting output in East Malaysia.
The August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange was up 1.4 percent at 2,206 ringgit
($605.88) a tonne by Thursday's close. Prices earlier touched
2,219 ringgit, their highest since May 13.
Total traded volume stood at 43,601 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the average 35,000 lots traded by close.
Benchmark palm prices have pulled up from more than
three-week lows this week, following a surge in the Chinese and
U.S. soy markets, with robust export demand so far in May also
fuelling the rise.
The ringgit had slipped around 0.17 percent to
3.641 per dollar by 1142 GMT, and has shed around 1.65 percent
this week. A weaker ringgit makes palm cheaper for overseas
customers.
Gains on Thursday were also supported by early signs that a
strong El Nino weather pattern may be reducing output from the
world's No. 2 palm oil producer, traders said.
Such a pattern results in below-average rainfall in top palm
producers Indonesia and Malaysia.
"The weather in East Malaysia is unusually hot and dry," a
trader at a local commodities brokerage told Reuters on
Thursday, adding that the dry conditions were expected to
continue in June. "Yields are already plunging in the states of
Sabah and Sarawak."
The El Nino weather phenomenon predicted by meteorologists
could push depressed palm oil prices as high as $700 a tonne
this year, an industry group in top producer Indonesia said last
week, although it said production was unlikely to be impacted
until early 2016.
The U.S. July soyoil contract gained 0.95 percent in
late Asian trade, while the most active September palm oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.83
percent.
In other markets, crude oil prices recovered on Thursday
after a two-day slide as the dollar weakened, making fuel less
expensive for holders of other currencies.
