* Rgt down around 1.65 pct against dollar this week * Palm oil may break resistance at 2,222 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Fergus Jensen JAKARTA, May 28 Malaysian palm oil futures rallied to a two-week high on Thursday as traders took advantage of a falling ringgit, supported by gains in competing markets and signs that the El Nino weather phenomenon could already be hurting output in East Malaysia. The August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange was up 1.4 percent at 2,206 ringgit ($605.88) a tonne by Thursday's close. Prices earlier touched 2,219 ringgit, their highest since May 13. Total traded volume stood at 43,601 lots of 25 tonnes each, well above the average 35,000 lots traded by close. Benchmark palm prices have pulled up from more than three-week lows this week, following a surge in the Chinese and U.S. soy markets, with robust export demand so far in May also fuelling the rise. The ringgit had slipped around 0.17 percent to 3.641 per dollar by 1142 GMT, and has shed around 1.65 percent this week. A weaker ringgit makes palm cheaper for overseas customers. Gains on Thursday were also supported by early signs that a strong El Nino weather pattern may be reducing output from the world's No. 2 palm oil producer, traders said. Such a pattern results in below-average rainfall in top palm producers Indonesia and Malaysia. "The weather in East Malaysia is unusually hot and dry," a trader at a local commodities brokerage told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the dry conditions were expected to continue in June. "Yields are already plunging in the states of Sabah and Sarawak." The El Nino weather phenomenon predicted by meteorologists could push depressed palm oil prices as high as $700 a tonne this year, an industry group in top producer Indonesia said last week, although it said production was unlikely to be impacted until early 2016. The U.S. July soyoil contract gained 0.95 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September palm oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.83 percent. In other markets, crude oil prices recovered on Thursday after a two-day slide as the dollar weakened, making fuel less expensive for holders of other currencies. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1144 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2154 +25.00 2153 2175 248 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2208 +30.00 2190 2217 5168 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2206 +30.00 2190 2219 22760 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.03 +1.60 31.67 32.07 12636 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 457.00 +1.60 456.60 458.00 206 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 599.00 +1.45 598.50 602.90 27285 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 57.52 +0.01 57.32 58.04 37103 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6410 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alison Williams)