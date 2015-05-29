* Palm up 3.4 pct this week, eyes biggest weekly gain in 4
mths
* Malaysian ringgit retreats to 3.6520 per U.S. dollar
* Palm oil targets 2,246 ringgit - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up to their highest in over two weeks on Friday, buoyed by
a weak ringgit and firm overseas soy markets, putting the
contract on track for its biggest weekly gain in four months.
Benchmark prices hit three-week lows on Monday before
reversing course to follow a surge in Chinese and U.S. soy
markets, with robust export demand and a weakening Malaysian
currency fuelling the rally. Prices have risen 3.4 percent this
week, the strongest weekly rise since early February.
The August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange rallied to 2,223 ringgit, their highest
since May 13, before settling at 2,215 ringgit ($606.52) a tonne
by the midday break, 0.3 percent higher.
"The market is holding firm because we have a weak ringgit
which is encouraging exports, and good movement from U.S. and
Dalian soybean oil," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"That's why the market can go up to retest the 2,220 ringgit
resistance level. If there's no follow through, there may be
some profit taking ... but given the momentum and velocity of
the movement, chances are higher of the market going up."
Prices in May are up 5 percent, set for their first monthly
rise in three months.
Total traded volume stood at 15,754 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just above the average 12,500 lots.
The Malaysian ringgit was on track for a fifth
straight day of losses on Friday, and was down 0.3 percent to
3.6520 per U.S. dollar by 0554 GMT.
Technicals were bullish. Palm oil is poised to break
resistance at 2,222 ringgit per tonne and rise further to the
next resistance at 2,246 ringgit, driven by a powerful wave C,
according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Indonesia, the world's largest producer of palm oil, will
keep its export tax for the crude grade unchanged at zero
percent for June, its trade ministry said on Friday. The No.2
producer Malaysia will also continue its duty-free policy for
next month.
The U.S. July soyoil contract was up 0.1 percent in
early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was flat.
In other markets, crude futures rose around 1 percent on
Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight
week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger
dollar.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0603 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2180 +10.00 2179 2180 11
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2213 +4.00 2205 2222 558
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2215 +7.00 2200 2223 7278
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5142 +14.00 5118 5162 683796
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5754 -6.00 5732 5776 395176
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.09 +0.20 32.00 32.14 2444
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 456.90 +0.20 456.50 457.00 47
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 598.75 +0.65 596.50 599.10 3615
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 58.19 +0.51 57.92 58.44 12112
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.6520 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.76 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)