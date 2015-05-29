* Palm up 3.4 pct this week, eyes biggest weekly gain in 4 mths * Malaysian ringgit retreats to 3.6520 per U.S. dollar * Palm oil targets 2,246 ringgit - technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 Malaysian palm oil futures edged up to their highest in over two weeks on Friday, buoyed by a weak ringgit and firm overseas soy markets, putting the contract on track for its biggest weekly gain in four months. Benchmark prices hit three-week lows on Monday before reversing course to follow a surge in Chinese and U.S. soy markets, with robust export demand and a weakening Malaysian currency fuelling the rally. Prices have risen 3.4 percent this week, the strongest weekly rise since early February. The August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange rallied to 2,223 ringgit, their highest since May 13, before settling at 2,215 ringgit ($606.52) a tonne by the midday break, 0.3 percent higher. "The market is holding firm because we have a weak ringgit which is encouraging exports, and good movement from U.S. and Dalian soybean oil," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "That's why the market can go up to retest the 2,220 ringgit resistance level. If there's no follow through, there may be some profit taking ... but given the momentum and velocity of the movement, chances are higher of the market going up." Prices in May are up 5 percent, set for their first monthly rise in three months. Total traded volume stood at 15,754 lots of 25 tonnes each, just above the average 12,500 lots. The Malaysian ringgit was on track for a fifth straight day of losses on Friday, and was down 0.3 percent to 3.6520 per U.S. dollar by 0554 GMT. Technicals were bullish. Palm oil is poised to break resistance at 2,222 ringgit per tonne and rise further to the next resistance at 2,246 ringgit, driven by a powerful wave C, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Indonesia, the world's largest producer of palm oil, will keep its export tax for the crude grade unchanged at zero percent for June, its trade ministry said on Friday. The No.2 producer Malaysia will also continue its duty-free policy for next month. The U.S. July soyoil contract was up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was flat. In other markets, crude futures rose around 1 percent on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger dollar. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0603 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2180 +10.00 2179 2180 11 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2213 +4.00 2205 2222 558 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2215 +7.00 2200 2223 7278 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5142 +14.00 5118 5162 683796 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5754 -6.00 5732 5776 395176 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.09 +0.20 32.00 32.14 2444 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 456.90 +0.20 456.50 457.00 47 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 598.75 +0.65 596.50 599.10 3615 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 58.19 +0.51 57.92 58.44 12112 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6520 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.76 Indian rupees) (Editing by Richard Pullin)