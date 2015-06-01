* Price goes as high as 2,269 rgt, highest since March 12 * Palm lifted by jump in U.S., Chinese soyoil markets * Malaysia's May palm oil exports surge 45 pct to 1.55 mln T -ITS * Malaysian ringgit down 0.2 pct to 3.6700 By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysian palm oil futures hit their highest in 2-1/2 months on Monday, tracking a jump in overseas soyoil markets late last week and underpinned by strong exports for the month of May. A weak Malaysian currency also stoked buying interest in the ringgit-priced feedstock. The ringgit slid to its weakest in almost seven weeks at 3.6700 per dollar on concern that lower crude oil may hurt the country's trade and fiscal accounts. By the midday break, the August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had risen 2.1 percent to 2,262 ringgit ($616.85) a tonne after moving between 2,253 and 2,269 ringgit, hitting its highest since March 12. Total traded volume stood at 18,685 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the average 12,500 lots. The U.S. July soyoil contract surged as much as 4.5 percent on Friday, giving a boost to palm oil, a common food and fuel substitute. The contract was trading at 33.26 U.S. cents per pound by 0615 GMT on Monday, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.9 percent. The rally came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an increased target for biodiesel use, for which soyoil is a key feedstock. "It's the external markets - palm is riding high on everybody's coat tails," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May rose 44.7 percent to 1,553,281 tonnes from 1,073,482 tonnes in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday, thanks to bigger shipments to key buyers India, China and Europe. But signs of a slowdown towards the end of May stoked doubts that the strength in exports could be sustained this month. "Exports in the last six days (of May) actually dropped, which is disappointing. At the pace of the first 25 days, we were expecting a full month at 1.6-1.7 million tonnes," the Kuala Lumpur trader said. The trader added that while restocking ahead of the Ramadan festive season may see firm exports in the first two weeks of June, overall exports for the month may be lower than in May. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in mid-June, is marked by communal fasting and feasting by Muslims, which tends to drive up consumption of edible oils. In other markets, crude oil prices dropped on expectations OPEC output would remain high after rising in May, stoking worries of oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0615 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2215 +45.00 2200 2218 249 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2260 +45.00 2251 2268 1835 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2262 +46.00 2253 2269 9846 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5194 +58.00 5116 5254 1388682 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5860 +108.00 5742 5892 1123408 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.26 -1.70 33.17 33.62 8087 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 460.30 -1.70 459.30 462.00 710 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 614.60 +1.60 611.70 614.80 11060 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.85 -0.45 59.74 60.33 11322 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6670 ringgit) ($1 = 6.1973 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.61 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould)