* Palm rises to 2,339 ringgit, highest since March 5 * Ringgit down for 7th day, hits 3.7050 per U.S. dollar * Palm oil targets 2,385 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 Malaysian palm oil futures hit a three-month high on Tuesday, extending gains into a fourth straight session, buoyed by an overnight rally in soyoil markets and a weak ringgit. The U.S. July soyoil contract climbed almost 8 percent over the last two sessions, lifted by increased biodiesel targets by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - a move which may spur consumption of the edible oil. Echoing the rise, the August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange rose 2 percent to trade at 2,339 ringgit ($632.76) a tonne by the midday break, their highest since March 5. Total traded volume stood at 18,211 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the average 12,500 lots. "The market is rising because of the strength in soybean oil, with the ringgit assisting the rise," said Chandran Sinnasamy, head of dealing at LT International Futures in Malaysia, adding that palm has entered a new range between 2,250-2,400 ringgit. "At the moment everything looks supportive. Palm may fall for correction in an overbought chart, but will be well supported between 2,280-2,300 ringgit," he said. Palm prices, also supported by a drop in the ringgit to seven-week lows, have jumped more than 10 percent from a trough of 2,121 ringgit reached on May 25. A weak ringgit makes palm a cheaper option for overseas buyers. Technical charts show palm oil is expected to break resistance at 2,346 ringgit and rise to the next resistance at 2,385 ringgit, driven by an extended wave C, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. The U.S. soyoil contract was at 34.28 U.S. cents a pound by 0539 GMT, down 0.8 percent, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.2 percent. In other markets, crude oil prices stabilized on Tuesday due to firm demand after dipping in early trade on expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this week. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0542 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2299 +29.00 2299 2299 5 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2340 +47.00 2320 2347 1556 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2339 +45.00 2321 2347 9506 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5212 +28.00 5186 5250 786680 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5894 +58.00 5878 5950 891686 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 34.24 +0.80 34.21 34.60 7125 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 466.50 +0.80 464.00 467.40 296 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 622.35 +0.25 618.00 624.00 9150 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.17 -0.03 60.09 60.31 7277 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6965 ringgit) ($1 = 6.1978 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.78 Indian rupees) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)