(Updates prices) * Palm snaps 4-day winning streak as soyoil markets dip * US EPA biodiesel target increase to help palm mkt -analyst * Palm support seen at 2,284 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday after a rally that had lifted the contract to three-month highs, with prices tracking a correction in soyoil markets and with the ringgit clawing back gains. Palm jumped over 10 percent from a trough of 2,121 ringgit reached on May 25, supported by a drop in the ringgit to seven-week lows, and a rally in rival soy markets that was fuelled by increased biodiesel targets set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). After climbing nearly 9 percent in the last three sessions to as high as 34.94 U.S. cents a pound, the U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.3 percent at 34.07 cents by 1020 GMT. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.4 percent. "There's a correction on soybean oil and strengthening of the ringgit, so palm took the opportunity to have some technical correction," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage, but added that prices could be supported at 2,280 ringgit. "Since we broke 2,300 ringgit, a lot of people are taking the chance to sell," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. "Today is the first day of correction, we will need to see how far it can go before the market establishes a new trading range." The August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had lost 0.8 percent to 2,296 ringgit ($623.32) a tonne by Wednesday's close. Total traded volume stood at 37,897 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the average 35,000 lots. The Malaysian ringgit advanced for the first time in over a week on Wednesday, to trade at 3.6835 against the U.S. dollar. Despite the stutter in palm's rally, analysts say the U.S. EPA's move to increase the amount of biofuels to be mixed into motor fuel for the three years to 2016 would see higher usage and selling prices of rival edible oils - soyoil, rapeseed and corn oil - which will underpin palm. "Our analysis suggests that the latest proposal could boost U.S. edible oil usage by between 647,000 tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes in 2015," Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank, said in a note. "The increment could offset the weaker Indonesia biodiesel demand and boost the near-term crude palm oil price." In other markets, oil prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and as oversupply weighed on markets ahead of a key meeting of OPEC oil producers. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1022 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2293 -21.00 2278 2310 1822 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2296 -19.00 2276 2311 21626 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5138 -84.00 5122 5248 828870 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5832 -82.00 5828 5936 762444 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 34.07 -2.90 33.96 34.30 9755 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 460.50 -2.90 459.30 462.80 1351 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 619.95 -4.55 618.60 624.80 21985 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.87 -1.39 59.69 61.04 35129 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6835 ringgit) ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.96 Indian rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)