* Palm falls on weak Chinese soy markets, oil prices - trader * Malaysian ringgit retreats to 7-week low of 3.7055 * Palm oil to retest resistance at 2,308 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday, as weak Chinese soy markets and a drop in crude oil prices dented a rally that had boosted prices of the tropical oil to their highest since March, although a poor ringgit helped limit losses. Palm prices in Malaysia, which set the tone for global prices, jumped at the start of the week to a three-month top of 2,349 ringgit per tonne on Tuesday, tracking soy markets which rallied on increased biodiesel targets in the United States that indicated demand for the edible oil would rise. But palm's rally lost steam as soyoil prices in the United States and China eased, and dropped for a second day on Thursday as oil prices slipped nearly 3 percent overnight. Low crude oil prices dent demand for palm oil by making the latter less attractive for blending into biofuels. "Prices are marginally lower because of weak soybean oil prices in day trading, weak Dalian, and crude oil fell last night too," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "It's a downside correction, but price are not falling very fast today because of the weakening ringgit." By the midday break, the August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.3 percent to 2,288 ringgit ($617.88) a tonne, with prices trading between 2,279-2,293 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 13,835 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the average 12,500 lots. The U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.7 percent, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.3 percent. Crude oil prices extended losses as a supply glut and a sliding dollar offset strong global fuel demand. Front-month Brent futures were down 14 cents to $63.66 per barrel by around 0600 GMT while U.S. crude fell 19 cents to $59.45. A drop in the Malaysian ringgit helped stem losses in palm as it made the ringgit-priced commodity cheaper for overseas buyers. The Southeast Asian currency was down 0.6 percent to a seven-week low of 3.7055 on Thursday. Technicals showed that palm oil may retest resistance at 2,308 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a drop from the June 2 high of 2,349 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0609 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2287 -3.00 2279 2292 458 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2288 -6.00 2279 2293 7402 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5110 -88.00 5064 5168 599188 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5806 -76.00 5768 5866 604176 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 34.48 +0.80 34.41 34.78 5288 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 462.30 +0.80 461.20 462.80 199 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 620.60 -0.45 619.20 621.40 4465 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.49 -0.15 59.48 59.73 7500 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7030 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2029 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 64.17 Indian rupees) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)