* Prices head for biggest weekly rise since Feb with 4.6 pct gain * Malaysian ringgit falls, touches 3.7160 per dollar * Palm oil to retest resistance at 2,322 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday after comparative soy markets overseas eased, but a drop in the ringgit prevented deeper losses and kept the contract on track for its biggest weekly rise in four months. A rally in soyoil markets pushed the tropical oil to a three-month peak of 2,349 ringgit this week, after increased biodiesel targets in the United States signalled bigger consumption of rival soy, rapeseed and corn oil for biofuels. Palm's rally then fizzled out after soyoil prices in the United States and China eased, and as crude prices dipped, but anticipation that the ringgit will continue to slump kept a floor under prices, traders said. The August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.3 percent to 2,311 ringgit ($622.66) a tonne by Friday's midday break. But it was up 4.6 percent for the week, on track for its best week since early February. Total traded volume stood at 22,099 lots of 25 tonnes each, well above the usual 12,500 lots. "The local supply and demand scene is good, the ringgit is weak - these are the friendly factors," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "At the same time, the market is watching Dalian and U.S. soybean oil. So our market is contained in a tight range, but at the top side," the trader added, expecting prices to trade at 2,250-2,350 ringgit over the next few sessions. The Malaysian ringgit slid to 3.7160 per U.S. dollar early on Friday, its weakest since April 15, making the ringgit-denominated palm oil feedstock cheaper for overseas buyers. "The weak ringgit at 3.71 and its bearish outlook in general should take the leading role to push up crude palm oil futures," said a second palm oil trader in Malaysia. Technicals were bullish. Palm oil may retest resistance at 2,322 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising more to the next resistance-level at 2,346 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent by 0537 GMT, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.8 percent. Oil markets stabilized in cautious trading on Friday ahead of an OPEC decision that is likely to keep the market oversupplied and sets aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members like Iraq and Iran look to ramp up exports. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0545 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2308 -8.00 2293 2310 1518 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2311 -8.00 2295 2318 10732 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5298 -20.00 5272 5364 511136 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5772 -50.00 5750 5842 450928 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 34.50 -2.00 34.36 34.52 3253 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 459.30 -2.00 458.00 461.00 406 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 612.95 -2.00 611.40 615.00 6910 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 57.98 -0.02 57.87 58.16 6641 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7115 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2074 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.90 Indian rupees) (Editing by Joseph Radford)