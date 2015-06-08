(Recasts, updates price, adds trader quote)
* Prices touch 2,362 ringgit, highest since March 5 in early
trade
* Ringgit slumps to 9-year low at 3.7680 per U.S. dollar
* Malaysia plans to implement B10 biodiesel by Oct- minister
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysian palm futures
retreated from an over three-month high on Monday on worries of
weakening demand, but losses were capped by a slump in the
ringgit to a nine-year low and Malaysia's plans to lift its
biodiesel mandate to 10 percent by October.
The August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange was down 0.3 percent at 2,333 ringgit
($619.49) a tonne by Monday's close, having eased from an
intraday high of 2,362 ringgit, its highest since March 5.
Total traded volume stood at 36,762 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just above the usual 35,000 lots.
"Hearing of weak demand. Palm olein prices are under
pressure," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur. Exports of Malaysian palm products in May had
surged about 45 percent from a month ago, although some market
players were doubtful that the strong demand can be sustained.
The Malaysian ringgit hit 3.7680 per dollar late
Monday, its lowest since January 2006, after robust U.S. jobs
data bolstered expectations of an interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve by the year-end.
Weakness in the Southeast Asian currency makes the
ringgit-priced palm oil feedstock cheaper for overseas buyers.
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower plans to
raise its biodiesel mandate to 10 percent by October this year,
from 7 percent currently, plantation industries and commodities
minister Douglas Uggah Embas said on Monday. The B10 programme
is expected to consume 1 million tonnes of crude palm oil a
year, the minister said.
The minister added that the six-magnitude quake which struck
the Borneo state of Sabah on Friday did not cause major damage
to palm plantations or mills. Sabah is Malaysia's biggest
palm-growing state, and accounted for 31 percent of the
country's total crude palm oil output of 19.7 million tonnes in
2014.
The U.S. Geological survey said the quake's epicentre was
about 54 km (33 miles) from the state capital of Kota Kinabalu.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil
contract was down 1 percent by 1026 GMT, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange dropped 0.2 percent.
Oil prices slipped on Monday after China's fuel imports
dropped sharply and as markets digested an OPEC decision to keep
its production target unchanged, a move analysts said would keep
the market oversupplied for the rest of the year.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1027 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2334 -9.00 2329 2364 1243
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2333 -8.00 2328 2362 18197
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5352 +26.00 5324 5412 977406
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5780 -12.00 5766 5852 607636
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 34.43 -2.90 34.42 34.78 5993
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 459.80 -2.90 458.80 464.90 1206
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 608.80 -5.80 607.60 615.80 16095
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 58.75 -0.37 58.49 59.13 27462
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7660 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2056 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 64.08 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Anand Basu)