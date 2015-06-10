* Malaysia June 1-10 palm oil exports up 2.2 pct m/m -ITS * Malaysia end-May palm stocks rise 2.5 pct m/m -MPOB * Ringgit edges up to 3.7405 per U.S. dollar By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 Malaysian palm oil futures were heading for their third straight day of losses early on Wednesday, with prices rangebound as investors looked to a monthly report on stocks in the world's second-biggest producer. The August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had dropped 1 percent to 2,295 ringgit ($612.65) a tonne by the midday break. Market players are looking to fresh leads after palm's shortlived rally to an over three-month top on Monday, boosted by anticipation of bigger biodiesel consumption and the ringgit currency which slid to nine-year lows. "The market is still in rangebound trade, we're seeing a 2,320-2,280 ringgit range for today," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. After the market closed for the midday break, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board released figures showing palm inventories at the end of May rose 2.5 percent to 2.24 million tonnes, against market estimates for a fall to 2.14 million tonnes. A cargo surveyor on Wednesday reported that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-10 rose 2.2 percent to 468,975 tonnes from 458,677 tonnes shipped during May 1-10, signalling a slowdown to robust buying last month. "Demand may be tapering off. You're moving towards the festive season, exports may slow down. You'd usually buy 1-2 months ahead of the Ramadan month," the Kuala Lumpur trader said. Buyers typically replenish edible oil supplies ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in mid-June, marked by communal fasting and feasting that tends to drive up consumption. Total traded volume on Wednesday stood at 11,049 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the usual 12,500 lots as some traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of industry report. The Malaysian ringgit edged up on Wednesday to 3.7405 per U.S. dollar by 0545 GMT, after hitting its lowest in nine-years at the start of the week. In other markets, oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, with U.S. crude and gasoline inventories set to drop and as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2015 oil demand growth forecast. In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract eased 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0544 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2292 -21.00 2292 2311 174 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2295 -22.00 2294 2315 6565 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5228 -44.00 5216 5310 704194 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5722 -20.00 5712 5756 289520 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.92 -3.00 33.88 34.07 3614 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 457.70 -3.00 457.20 460.00 332 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 608.60 -1.60 608.00 610.50 2225 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 61.06 +0.92 60.45 61.09 16709 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7460 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2049 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.91 Indian rupees) (Editing by Joseph Radford)