By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 Malaysian palm oil futures
were little changed in light trade on Thursday, stretching their
losing streak into a fourth day due to a rise in the ringgit and
higher stocks in the No.2 grower.
Data from regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed palm
oil stocks last month swelled to their highest since November to
stand at 2.24 million tonnes, overturning expectations that
robust export demand would dent inventories.
The August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange was nearly flat at 2,290 ringgit ($611.48)
a tonne by the day's close.
"The reliable support at 2,320 ringgit gave way and now it
is checking the next support at 2,280 ringgit, which may break
soon," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur, adding that a sell signal may be triggered if the
price falls to 2,279 ringgit.
Traded volume was thin at 29,584 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the more usual 35,000 lots.
Analysts say the pace of shipments may cool in June ahead of
the Muslim Ramadan festival that starts in the middle of the
month.
"We expect the growth momentum to moderate this month as the
bulk of stocking-up activity ahead of the Ramadan celebrations
is likely to be completed," Kenanga Investment Bank said.
"The higher soybean oil to CPO premium could serve as a
demand catalyst, but we expect this to be temporary due to the
ample supply of soybeans in the market," the research house
added.
Cargo surveyors on Wednesday reported that exports of
Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-10 rose about 2 percent
to between 468,975 and 473,307 tonnes compared to the May 1-10
period, signalling a slowdown in the surge in buying.
The Malaysian ringgit dropped Thursday to trade at
3.7450 per dollar by 1020 GMT. On Monday, the currency had
slumped to 3.7680, the weakest in nine years.
In other markets, oil prices steadied on Thursday as a
bullish report from the International Energy Agency (IEA)
balanced a gloomy outlook from the World Bank, which cut its
global economic growth forecast.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil
contract was flat in late Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 0.5 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1021 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 2284 0
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2281 -6.00 2276 2293 1886
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2290 -1.00 2280 2303 16382
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5256 -8.00 5214 5286 823288
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5764 +28.00 5736 5782 363006
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.87 -2.20 33.81 34.04 4207
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 455.20 -2.20 453.10 457.80 998
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 607.40 -0.15 605.80 607.70 8625
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.89 -0.54 60.72 61.53 32119
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7450 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.96 Indian rupees)
