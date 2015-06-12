JAKARTA, June 12 Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fifth day on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly fall since March, as oversupply concerns and a stronger ringgit were compounded by signs that buyers could switch to competing oils. By the midday break the August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange was down 1.5 percent to 2,257 ringgit ($603.31) a tonne. The contract is down 3.6 percent so far this week, heading for its biggest weekly decline since March 20. "Prospects for some demand to be switched to soyoil has the market reluctant to move higher," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Until weather cuts production, supplies should remain burdensome unless 2015 output is significantly smaller than previous estimates." Traded volume was heavy at 25,592 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the more usual 12,500 lots. A rally that took palm prices to three month-highs earlier in June may run out of steam as buying ahead of the Muslim festival of Ramadan fades and markets brace for growing supply as the main harvest approaches, traders and analysts said. Data from regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Thursday showed palm oil stocks last month swelled to their highest since November to stand at 2.24 million tonnes, overturning expectations that robust export demand would dent inventories. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened slightly on Friday to trade at 3.7420 per dollar by 0440 GMT, pulling back from a nine-year low hit earlier in the week. A stronger ringgit effectively makes palmoil more expensive for international buyers. In other markets, oil futures dipped on Friday after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong demand. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent in early Asian trade and headed for its biggest weekly fall since early March. Meanwhile the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.4 percent, headed for its biggest single-day fall in three weeks. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0456 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2238 -45.00 2238 2257 1041 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2257 -35.00 2254 2267 14656 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5156 -90.00 5136 5268 910788 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5678 -78.00 5664 5756 351608 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.16 -1.70 33.11 33.35 4899 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 450.00 -1.70 449.60 450.60 98 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 604.50 -0.55 604.10 605.40 460 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.45 -0.32 60.39 60.63 4773 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7410 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.98 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)