JAKARTA, June 12 Malaysian palm oil futures fell
for a fifth day on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly
fall since March, as oversupply concerns and a stronger ringgit
were compounded by signs that buyers could switch to competing
oils.
By the midday break the August palm oil contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange was down 1.5 percent
to 2,257 ringgit ($603.31) a tonne. The contract is down 3.6
percent so far this week, heading for its biggest weekly decline
since March 20.
"Prospects for some demand to be switched to soyoil has the
market reluctant to move higher," said a trader with a local
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"Until weather cuts production, supplies should remain
burdensome unless 2015 output is significantly smaller than
previous estimates."
Traded volume was heavy at 25,592 lots of 25 tonnes each,
more than double the more usual 12,500 lots.
A rally that took palm prices to three month-highs earlier
in June may run out of steam as buying ahead of the Muslim
festival of Ramadan fades and markets brace for growing supply
as the main harvest approaches, traders and analysts said.
Data from regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Thursday
showed palm oil stocks last month swelled to their highest since
November to stand at 2.24 million tonnes, overturning
expectations that robust export demand would dent inventories.
The Malaysian ringgit strengthened slightly on
Friday to trade at 3.7420 per dollar by 0440 GMT, pulling back
from a nine-year low hit earlier in the week. A stronger ringgit
effectively makes palmoil more expensive for international
buyers.
In other markets, oil futures dipped on Friday after Saudi
Arabia said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong
demand.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil
contract was down 0.5 percent in early Asian trade and
headed for its biggest weekly fall since early March.
Meanwhile the most active September soybean oil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.4 percent,
headed for its biggest single-day fall in three weeks.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0456 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2238 -45.00 2238 2257 1041
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2257 -35.00 2254 2267 14656
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5156 -90.00 5136 5268 910788
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5678 -78.00 5664 5756 351608
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.16 -1.70 33.11 33.35 4899
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 450.00 -1.70 449.60 450.60 98
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 604.50 -0.55 604.10 605.40 460
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.45 -0.32 60.39 60.63 4773
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7410 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.98 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)