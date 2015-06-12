(Updates throughout) JAKARTA, June 12 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in two weeks on Friday and made their biggest weekly tumble in 12, as oversupply concerns were compounded by signs that buyers could switch to competing oils as the difference between prices has narrowed. By Friday's close the August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange was down 0.7 percent at 2,277 ringgit ($605.91) a tonne, recovering slightly from a low of 2,254 ringgit hit earlier in the session, the benchmark's lowest level since June 1. The contract declined 2.8 percent this week, its biggest weekly decline since March 20. "Prospects for some demand to be switched to soyoil has the market reluctant to move higher," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The trader noted that soyoil was now approaching a $70 premium to palm, down from the normal gap of around $120. "Until weather cuts production, supplies should remain burdensome unless 2015 output is significantly smaller than previous estimates." Traded volume was heavy at 46,946 lots of 25 tonnes each, well above the more usual 35,000 lots. Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the edible oil, will begin imposing a $50 per tonne levy on crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm products exports from June 15, the country's chief economic minister said on Friday. A rally that took palm prices to three-month highs earlier in June may run out of steam as buying ahead of the Muslim festival of Ramadan fades and markets brace for growing supply as the main harvest approaches, traders and analysts said. Data from regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Thursday showed palm oil stocks last month swelled to their highest since November to stand at 2.24 million tonnes, overturning expectations that robust export demand would dent inventories. In other markets, oil prices slipped on Friday after the world's top crude exporter Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output to new record highs, potentially adding to a global supply glut. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract inched up 0.1 percent, snapping four days of declines, in late Asian trade but was headed for its biggest weekly fall since May. Meanwhile the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.56 percent after hitting its lowest level in more than two weeks. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1117 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2260 -21.00 2260 2260 1 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2263 -21.00 2234 2269 2142 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2277 -16.00 2254 2283 27808 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5132 -114.00 5130 5268 1029444 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5666 -90.00 5662 5756 412330 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.33 +4.20 33.09 33.39 9430 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 455.90 +4.20 449.60 457.30 1823 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 609.50 +4.45 604.10 610.40 3930 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.20 -0.57 59.84 60.63 32346 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7580 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 64.0800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin and Susan Thomas)