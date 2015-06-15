By Fergus Jensen JAKARTA, June 15 Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second day on Monday, tracking declines in competing markets, while data showing an increase in shipments from Malaysia in June and a new Indonesian export levy provided little support. "Our palm movement is mostly driven by external influences. When soybean oil eased, we also eased in tandem," said a palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, referring to soybean oil contracts on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The market was still trading in a range, with a support level at 2,230 ringgit, the trader added. By the midday break, the August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,266 ringgit ($602.02) a tonne. Total traded volume was light at 10,339 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the more usual 12,500 lots. The contract has fallen on five of the past six days, but was holding above Friday's trough of 2,254 ringgit, its lowest level in two weeks. Exports of palm oil products from the world's second-biggest producer for June 1-15 rose 5.8 percent to 780,387 tonnes from 737,308 tonnes shipped during May 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the edible oil, will begin imposing a $50 per tonne levy on crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm products exports from June 15, the country's chief economic minister said on Friday. The regulation, announced in late March, will fund recently announced biodiesel subsidies and could underpin palm prices if biodiesel demand picks up. "Everyone is waiting to see how they're going to implement it," the trader said. "The levy is supposed to have a positive impact on prices, that's one of the reasons why the selling pressure will be capped." Another trader, Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysian-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari, added: "Most (traders) say it could be postponed again." A rally that took palm prices to three-month highs earlier in June may run out of steam as buying ahead of the Muslim festival of Ramadan fades and markets brace for growing supply as the main harvest approaches, traders and analysts said. In other markets, Oil prices extended declines on Monday after two straight days of losses late last week as high production offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract slipped 0.88 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.65 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0557 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2258 -4.00 2248 2260 767 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2266 -10.00 2261 2270 5199 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5144 -48.00 5136 5190 463208 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5828 -38.00 5818 5874 261754 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.86 -3.40 32.83 33.06 4631 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 452.00 -3.40 450.30 454.00 355 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 606.70 -0.95 606.50 608.00 1570 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.73 -0.23 59.62 59.92 7494 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7640 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)