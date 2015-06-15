(Updates prices, adds paragraph on Indonesia levy delay, SGS
exports)
* Malaysian June 1-15 palm exports rise 6-7 pct - cargo
surveyors
* Indonesia delays start date for palm export levy to July 1
- minister
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, June 15 Malaysian palm oil futures
extended losses for a second day on Monday, tracking declines in
competing markets, while data showing an increase in shipments
from Malaysia in June and a new Indonesian export levy provided
little support.
"Our palm movement is mostly driven by external influences.
When soybean oil eased, we also eased in tandem," said a palm
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur,
referring to soybean oil contracts on the U.S. Chicago Board of
Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.
The market was still trading in a range, with a support
level at 2,230 ringgit, the trader added.
The August palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,266 ringgit
($602.82) a tonne by the day's close. Total traded volume was
light at 30,135 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the more usual
35,000 lots.
The contract has fallen on five of the past six days, but
was holding above Friday's trough of 2,254 ringgit, its lowest
level in two weeks.
Exports of palm oil products from the world's second-biggest
producer for June 1-15 rose 5.8 percent to 780,387 tonnes from
737,308 tonnes shipped during May 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Monday.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported exports for the same period rose 6.7 percent.
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the edible oil, has
once again delayed the implementation date for its planned levy
on crude palm oil exports to July 1 from June 15 due to
administrative issues, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs
Sofyan Djalil told reporters on Monday.
On Friday, the minister said the country will begin imposing
a $50 per tonne levy on crude palm oil and $30 for processed
palm products exports from Monday.
The regulation, announced in late March, will fund recently
announced biodiesel subsidies and could underpin palm prices if
biodiesel demand picks up.
"Everyone is waiting to see how they're going to implement
it," the trader said. "The levy is supposed to have a positive
impact on prices, that's one of the reasons why the selling
pressure will be capped."
Another trader, Lingam Supramaniam, director at
Malaysian-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari, added: "Most
(traders) say it could be postponed again."
A rally that took palm prices to three-month highs earlier
in June may run out of steam as buying ahead of the Muslim
festival of Ramadan fades and markets brace for growing supply
as the main harvest approaches, traders and analysts said.
In other markets, oil prices steadied on Monday as a storm
that could impact the Gulf of Mexico raised concerns over U.S.
production but talks in Geneva offered a chance for peace in
Yemen where top crude exporter Saudi Arabia has been involved in
a civil war.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil
contract slipped 1.0 percent in late Asian trade, while
the most active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.7 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1027 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2253 -9.00 2248 2270 1776
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2266 -10.00 2261 2283 15266
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5132 -60.00 5106 5190 601830
CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5828 -38.00 5792 5874 348562
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.81 -2.80 32.80 33.09 9074
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 452.60 -2.80 450.30 455.50 1052
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 606.60 -1.05 606.20 608.00 3665
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.21 -0.75 59.08 59.98 26239
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7590 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 64.08 Indian rupees
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Anand Basu)