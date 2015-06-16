(Updates prices) * Indonesia May CPO output seen up 4 pct m/m -Reuters survey * Enforcement critical for Indonesia's biodiesel targets - analyst By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Malaysian palm oil futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday as the tropical oil tracked gains in comparative soy markets, but was weighed down by doubts on the effectiveness of Indonesia's levies to boost its biodiesel consumption. The September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange inched up 1.1 percent to 2,290 ringgit ($610.83) per tonne by the day's close. After a strong start in June which lifted the contract to over three-month highs of 2,362 ringgit, prices are now stuck in range-bound trade as they struggle to find a footing amid prospects of dwindling demand and a volatile ringgit currency. "The market is still range-bound, between 2,250 and 2,300 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia, adding that firmness in U.S. and Chinese soyoil markets in early Asian trade provided some support. Total traded volume was 38,062 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 35,000 lots. Analysts say that Indonesia's new implementation date of July 1 for its palm export levies may end the uncertainty for exporters. However, the success of its biodiesel mandate, for which the levies are collected, will depend on enforcement in the top palm grower. "Our view is that if the government can successfully utilise the funds and enforce the 15 percent biodiesel mandate, this would provide a major positive boost to CPO prices as it could soak up to 5.5 million kilolitres of biodiesel," said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank. But reports that only 40 percent of the levies collected will be used to fund the biodiesel mandate could dampen prospects of the mandate, Ng added. "This means only $280 million biodiesel subsidy for the industry, and we estimate that this can only cover 0.9 million kilolitres of biodiesel a year, which is much lower than its target." Indonesia's crude palm oil output likely rose 4 percent to 2.774 million tonnes in May to its highest level since at least August, a Reuters survey showed, due to a seasonally high production month and as many plantations mature. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.9 percent by 1004 GMT, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.4 percent. In other markets, U.S. crude oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by warnings that a tropical storm was about to hit the coast of the oil-producing state of Texas, while oversupply kept Brent steady. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2290 +38.00 2249 2290 973 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2292 +27.00 2258 2298 11798 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2290 +24.00 2261 2297 17883 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5204 +52.00 5106 5210 740552 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5920 +84.00 5790 5924 479556 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.99 +3.70 32.69 33.08 8201 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 453.90 +3.70 451.00 455.20 727 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 609.10 +1.90 608.00 609.70 1670 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.80 +0.28 59.48 60.37 30455 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7490 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 64.23 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Gopakumar Warrier)