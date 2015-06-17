* Investors confused over implementation of Indonesian
levies - trader
* Prices rangebound between 2,280-2,290 rgt
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell in tight trade on Wednesday as investors grew uncertain
over the implementation of Indonesian palm levies and whether
they can effectively fund biodiesel subsidies in the world's top
producer.
The regulation will require exporters in Indonesia to pay a
tax of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for processed
palm oil product shipments. The proceeds will be used to fund
ambitious biodiesel mandates that are slated to soak up supplies
of the tropical oil.
The levy was initialy due to be introduced in the fourth
week of May, but after several rounds of delays to the start up
of the public body that will collect the levy, Indonesia said
this week the regulation will kick in on July 1.
"The market is very dull because people are confused about
the levy," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur. "People are doubting how effective the biodiesel
mandate is going to be."
By the midday break, the September palm oil contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged
down 0.3 percent to 2,284 ringgit ($609.31) a tonne, falling for
six in eight sessions. Prices were stuck in rangebound trade
between 2,280-2,290 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 13,519 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just above the usual 12,500 lots.
Indonesia's exports of palm and palm kernel oils for May
eased 1 percent from a month earlier to 2.215 million tonnes,
the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said in a statement
on Tuesday.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract
rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 1.1 percent.
In other markets, crude prices were virtually unchanged in
early Asian trade on Wednesday as firm demand met strong output,
with the market waiting for U.S. storage figures later in the
day.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0612 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2278 -11.00 2278 2286 29
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2286 -8.00 2283 2292 2666
MY PALM OIL SEP5 2284 -7.00 2280 2290 6955
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5204 +40.00 5138 5222 756550
CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5938 +68.00 5870 5956 557592
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.99 -0.10 32.89 33.02 3333
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 453.90 -0.10 451.60 454.40 278
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 610.50 +2.00 609.40 610.50 790
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.10 +0.13 59.98 60.17 5565
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7485 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 64.11 Indian rupees)
(Editing by)