* Investors confused over implementation of Indonesian
levies - trader
* Indonesian palm levy delays frustrate traders, undermine
biodiesel goals
* Prices rangebound between 2,280-2,303 rgt
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysian palm oil futures
were little changed on Wednesday as investors grew uncertain
over the implementation of Indonesian palm levies and whether
they could effectively fund biodiesel subsidies in the world's
top producer.
The regulation will require exporters in Indonesia to pay a
tax of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for processed
palm oil product shipments. The proceeds will be used to fund
ambitious biodiesel mandates that are slated to soak up supplies
of the tropical oil.
But repeated delays in the introduction of a levy on palm
oil shipments from Indonesia are frustrating traders, who find
it hard to set prices, and have raised doubts over whether the
levy would be successful in generating planned biodiesel
subsidies.
The levy was initially due to be introduced in the fourth
week of May, but after several rounds of delays to the start up
of the public body that will collect the levy, Indonesia said
this week the regulation will kick in on July 1.
"The market is very dull because people are confused about
the levy," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur. "People are doubting how effective the biodiesel
mandate is going to be."
The September palm oil contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives exchange ended flat at 2,291 ringgit
($609.80) a tonne on Wednesday. Prices were stuck in rangebound
trade between 2,280-2,303 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 41,697 lots of 25 tonnes each,
above the usual 35,000 lots.
Indonesia's exports of palm and palm kernel oils for May
eased 1 percent from a month earlier to 2.215 million tonnes,
the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said in a statement
on Tuesday.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract
rose 0.8 percent in late Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 0.9 percent.
In other markets, Brent crude oil rose on Wednesday as
strong demand and falling stockpiles in the United States pushed
prices higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2288 -1.00 2277 2297 277
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2292 -2.00 2283 2303 7975
MY PALM OIL SEP5 2291 +0.00 2280 2303 20748
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5190 +26.00 5138 5222 825138
CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5922 +52.00 5870 5956 603032
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.15 +1.10 32.89 33.17 7942
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 455.10 +1.10 451.60 455.10 710
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 611.00 +2.50 609.40 611.00 1355
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 61.13 +1.16 59.98 61.38 31212
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7570 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 64.15 Indian rupees)
