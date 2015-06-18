* Palm falls more than 2 pct to near three-week low * FDA ban on trans fats may lift palm consumption in U.S.-analyst (Updates prices and milestone, adds details) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Thursday in the biggest drop in three months as the ringgit advanced and competing soyoil markets overseas weighed on sentiment. The Malaysian ringgit rose to its strongest in two weeks, turning away some overseas buyers from the ringgit-priced palm feedstock. "It's mainly because of the weaker overnight CBOT and strengthening of the ringgit," said Chee Wei Chan, a broker with Kenanga Deutsche Futures in Malaysia, referring to the Chicago Board of Trade. The September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange slid 2.4 percent to close at 2,236 ringgit ($603) a tonne, its steepest drop since March 17. The contract touched a session low of 2,235, its weakest since May 29. Chee said threats to palm yields from the El Nino weather phenomenon had yet to impact prices. El Nino's real effect "still hasn't kicked in", Chee said. "So a selldown from here is quite normal." In soyoil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract dropped 0.7 percent, while the most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.2 percent. Elsewhere, analysts said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to ban artificial fats from a wide range of foods such as microwave popcorn and frozen pizza in three years may result in food makers switching to palm oil from soyoil. However, the uptake in the tropical oil may not be significant enough to move prices. Palm, the world's most traded vegetable oil, is a naturally transfat-free edible oil. "Assuming 50 percent of the remaining estimated hydrogenated fats in the United States are replaced with palm oil, we estimate this could raise demand for palm oil in the United States by 156,000-453,000 tonnes over the next three years," said Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank. "This is not a significant figure relative to global crude palm oil output of 60 million tonnes," Ng said in a note. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1046 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2228 -58.00 2228 2265 494 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2236 -54.00 2236 2270 10185 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2236 -54.00 2235 2270 28100 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5086 -102.00 5078 5216 849680 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5852 -68.00 5842 5962 595626 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.61 -1.30 32.52 32.85 7890 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 452.00 -1.30 450.10 452.70 501 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 610.00 -0.15 607.50 610.40 3240 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.56 +0.64 59.25 60.89 31686 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7080 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Dale Hudson)