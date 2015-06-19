* Prices down 1.7 pct this week, head for 2nd weekly fall * Ringgit down 0.4 pct to 3.7220 per dollar * Palm production seen easing during Muslim festival - traders By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysian palm oil futures recovered after hitting three-week lows on Friday as the ringgit eased, although steep losses earlier this week kept the tropical oil facing its second straight weekly loss. Market players are also anticipating crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world's second-largest grower, to weaken due to the Muslim festival of Ramadan as plantation workers go on holiday. "Market is seeing good buying interest at current levels," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari. "After the recent selloff, the worry on production in June and July are keeping buyers alert." The Malaysian ringgit dipped 0.4 percent on Friday, after rising to 3.7015 against the dollar in the previous session. A cheaper ringgit makes palm an attractive option for overseas customers. The September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange slipped to 2,227 ringgit a tonne in early trade, its lowest since May 29, before settling 0.3 percent higher at 2,244 ringgit ($602.90) by the midday break. The pull up was not enough prevent palm from another weekly fall. Prices for the week were down 1.7 percent. Total traded volume stood at 12,535 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly above the usual 12,500 lots. The holy month of Ramadan, which is observed by fasting and feasting, began on Thursday and will be followed by the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in mid-July. The market is also keeping a watch on cargo surveyor export data for overseas shipments of palm oil between June 1-20, due to be released on Saturday. The festival typically drives up consumption of edible oils, including in top palm growers Indonesia and Malaysia, both Muslim-majority countries. "If exports maintain the pace or are slightly lower than May, there might be some drawdown in end-stocks," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "And I don't think you can import from Indonesia, as they'll need the oil for themselves." In other markets, oil prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, with a forecast of higher output by U.S. shale oil producers this year adding to worries over demand and preventing the market from extending the previous session's gains. The U.S. July soyoil contract rose 0.5 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.9 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0611 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2238 +8.00 2222 2240 317 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2243 +6.00 2227 2250 1407 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2244 +7.00 2227 2251 7453 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5096 -50.00 5044 5102 539914 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5848 -54.00 5796 5868 431122 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.45 +1.40 32.16 32.45 3265 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 451.70 +1.40 450.00 452.00 101 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 611.50 +1.50 610.80 612.50 1385 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.30 -0.15 60.19 60.56 2660 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7220 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.82 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)