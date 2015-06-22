(Updates prices, adds 3-week milestone, adds SGS data) * Malaysia's June 1-20 palm exports up 0.4-3.3 pct - cargo surveyors * Demand for palm uncertain in final week of June - traders * Indian 2014/15 edible oil imports seen up 12 pct at 13 mln T - Solvent Extractors' Association By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in over three weeks on Monday as the ringgit nudged up and lacklustre exports in the first 20 days of the month signalled dwindling demand for the edible oil. Exports of Malaysian palm products for June 1-20 inched up 0.4 percent to 1,074,410 tonnes from a month earlier, a report from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed, as India and China scaled back purchases. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed exports rose 3.3 percent in the same period. "Last month exports were very strong. We don't know if demand will fade away, especially in the last 10 days of this month. It's very uncertain," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Production would need to ease to reduce stockpiles, which have swollen to a six-month high of 2.24 million tonnes, the trader added. Market participants expect crude palm oil output in Malaysia, the world's No.2 grower, to weaken during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr festival as plantation workers go on holiday. The September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.8 percent to 2,220 ringgit ($595.17) a tonne by Monday's close, after touching 2,218 ringgit in late trade, their lowest since May 29. Trading was relatively light as Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Total traded volume stood at only 29,382 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the usual 35,000 lots. "The market is very lethargic because of China's holiday. Many people are not in the market," the Kuala Lumpur trader said. Technicals show palm oil prices will probably see a target of 2,216 ringgit but face resistance at 2,250 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. The Malaysian ringgit gained 0.2 percent to 3.7300 per U.S. dollar on Monday. Palm's top consumer, India, may import 13 million tonnes of edible oil in the 2014/15 marketing year to October, 12 percent more than the previous year as drought has hurt domestic soybean crops and cheap palm prices have stoked buying appetite, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. India mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, along with soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. In other markets, oil prices rose above $63 a barrel in response to new proposals from Greece that the European Union welcomed as a basis for progress at talks to try to stave off a default that could cause turmoil in financial markets. The U.S. July soyoil contract was nearly flat in late Asian trade. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed for the Chinese holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2205 -27.00 2204 2242 538 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2219 -17.00 2216 2245 8161 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2220 -17.00 2218 2245 13181 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.54 -3.00 32.46 32.66 3148 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 447.20 -3.00 446.80 450.00 475 INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 578.75 -3.05 575.20 580.50 34905 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.06 +0.45 59.24 60.30 1792 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7300 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.54 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Gopakumar Warrier)