* Rain, late soybean planting lift soy markets tracked by
palm
* Malaysia may capture demand after Indonesia sets levies -
trader
* For technical analyses, click
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Tuesday to follow gains in overseas soy markets,
although a lack of clarity over export demand in the coming
month kept prices stuck in a tight range.
Soy - often tracked by palm as a common substitute for it -
was boosted by a U.S. government report that showed U.S. soybean
planting was only 90 percent complete, lagging behind market
expectations. Excessive rain was also threatening new-crop yield
prospects.
A dent to the soybean crop would tighten supplies of rival
soyoil and may channel demand to palm.
The U.S. July soyoil contract rose over 1 percent
late on Monday to touch 33.19 U.S. cents a pound. By 0608 GMT
they were trading at 32.94 U.S. cents. The most active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
gained 0.5 percent.
Chicago soybeans hit their highest in nearly three
months on Tuesday.
"The most bulish fundamental (for palm) is this - rainy
weather kept farmers out of U.S. fields last week, with the pace
of soybean plantings and winter-wheat harvesting at the slowest
in almost two decades," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at
Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari.
By the midday break, the September palm oil contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had risen
0.6 percent to 2,233 ringgit ($595.70) a tonne. Prices had
traded in a tight range between 2,228 and 2,246 ringgit.
Total traded volume was 13,125 lots of 25 tonnes each, just
above the average 12,500 lots.
While uncertain whether key buyers will book more shipments
of palm oil compared to other edible oils in the second half of
the year, some market players are pinning hopes for an
Indonesian export levy to channel some of its palm demand to
rival Malaysia.
The levies by the world's top palm producer are due to take
effect from July 1. The regulation will require exporters in
Indonesia to pay a tax of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and
$30 for processed palm oil product shipments.
"People expect a lot of shipments to go out of Indonesia
late June, and in July after the Indonesian levies come in,
Malaysia is going to pick up the slack," said one palm trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"If there's an increase in demand in the market, Malaysia is
going to capture the share of it."
In other markets, oil prices fell on Tuesday on worries over
a global glut, while surveys showing a contraction in
manufacturing activity in China and Japan also dragged on market
sentiment.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0607 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2213 +8.00 2211 2220 562
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2228 +10.00 2225 2243 3111
MY PALM OIL SEP5 2233 +13.00 2228 2246 7005
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5094 +12.00 5070 5162 299190
CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5862 +26.00 5844 5910 222006
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.91 +0.50 32.87 33.14 4409
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 449.80 +0.50 449.10 450.00 83
INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 583.10 +2.90 580.60 583.10 7590
NYMEX CRUDE AUG5 60.26 -0.12 59.96 60.41 24028
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7485 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.62 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)