* Rain, late soybean planting lift soy markets tracked by palm * Malaysia may capture demand after Indonesia sets levies - trader * For technical analyses, click By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday to follow gains in overseas soy markets, although a lack of clarity over export demand in the coming month kept prices stuck in a tight range. Soy - often tracked by palm as a common substitute for it - was boosted by a U.S. government report that showed U.S. soybean planting was only 90 percent complete, lagging behind market expectations. Excessive rain was also threatening new-crop yield prospects. A dent to the soybean crop would tighten supplies of rival soyoil and may channel demand to palm. The U.S. July soyoil contract rose over 1 percent late on Monday to touch 33.19 U.S. cents a pound. By 0608 GMT they were trading at 32.94 U.S. cents. The most active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.5 percent. Chicago soybeans hit their highest in nearly three months on Tuesday. "The most bulish fundamental (for palm) is this - rainy weather kept farmers out of U.S. fields last week, with the pace of soybean plantings and winter-wheat harvesting at the slowest in almost two decades," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari. By the midday break, the September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had risen 0.6 percent to 2,233 ringgit ($595.70) a tonne. Prices had traded in a tight range between 2,228 and 2,246 ringgit. Total traded volume was 13,125 lots of 25 tonnes each, just above the average 12,500 lots. While uncertain whether key buyers will book more shipments of palm oil compared to other edible oils in the second half of the year, some market players are pinning hopes for an Indonesian export levy to channel some of its palm demand to rival Malaysia. The levies by the world's top palm producer are due to take effect from July 1. The regulation will require exporters in Indonesia to pay a tax of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil product shipments. "People expect a lot of shipments to go out of Indonesia late June, and in July after the Indonesian levies come in, Malaysia is going to pick up the slack," said one palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "If there's an increase in demand in the market, Malaysia is going to capture the share of it." In other markets, oil prices fell on Tuesday on worries over a global glut, while surveys showing a contraction in manufacturing activity in China and Japan also dragged on market sentiment. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0607 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2213 +8.00 2211 2220 562 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2228 +10.00 2225 2243 3111 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2233 +13.00 2228 2246 7005 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5094 +12.00 5070 5162 299190 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5862 +26.00 5844 5910 222006 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.91 +0.50 32.87 33.14 4409 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 449.80 +0.50 449.10 450.00 83 INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 583.10 +2.90 580.60 583.10 7590 NYMEX CRUDE AUG5 60.26 -0.12 59.96 60.41 24028 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7485 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.62 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould)