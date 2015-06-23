(Updates prices) * Rain, late soybean planting lift soy markets tracked by palm * Malaysia may capture demand after Indonesia sets levies - trader * For technical analyses, click By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed Tuesday, shaving off some gains to follow a dip in overseas soy markets, with a lack of clarity over export demand in the coming month keeping prices stuck in a tight range. Soy -- often tracked by palm as a common substitute for it -- was boosted by a U.S. government report that showed U.S. soybean planting was only 90 percent complete, lagging market expectations. Excessive rain was also threatening new-crop yield prospects. A dent to the soybean crop would tighten supplies of rival soyoil and may channel demand to palm. Soyoil prices, however, gave up gains in late Asian trade, dragging down palm. The U.S. July soyoil contract was trading at 32.77 U.S. cents a pound by 1038 GMT, down 0.5 percent, after touching 33.19 cents late Monday. The most active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.5 percent. "The most bullish fundamental (for palm) is this: rainy weather kept farmers out of U.S. fields last week, with the pace of soybean plantings and winter-wheat harvesting at the slowest in almost two decades," said Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based commodities firm Pelindung Bestari. The September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange was nearly flat at 2,219 ringgit ($593.95) a tonne by Tuesday's close. Prices were rangebound between 2,219 and 2,246 ringgit. Total traded volume was 31,417 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the average 35,000 lots. While it is uncertain whether major buyers will book more shipments of palm oil compared to other edible oils in the second half of the year, some players are pinning hopes on an Indonesian export levy to channel some of its palm demand to rival Malaysia. The levies by the world's top palm producer are due to take effect from July 1. The regulation will require exporters in Indonesia to pay a tax of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil product shipments. "People expect a lot of shipments to go out of Indonesia late June, and in July after the Indonesian levies come in, Malaysia is going to pick up the slack," said one palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "If there's an increase in demand in the market, Malaysia is going to capture the share of it." In other markets, oil prices edged up on Tuesday as strong European economic data and optimism a deal will be struck between Greece and its creditors offset the impact of a supply glut. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1041 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2211 +5.00 2205 2220 751 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2217 +1.00 2216 2243 5687 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2219 +1.00 2219 2246 15214 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5088 +6.00 5070 5162 379238 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5864 +28.00 5844 5910 272426 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.77 -1.30 32.77 33.14 6611 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 448.00 -1.30 447.10 450.80 558 INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 581.35 +1.15 580.30 584.00 27695 NYMEX CRUDE AUG5 60.09 -0.29 59.86 60.52 43819 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7360 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2068 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.59 Indian rupees) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Louise Heavens)