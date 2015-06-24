* Malaysian ringgit touches 3.7570 per U.S. dollar * Indonesian CPO levies may be reviewed periodically - agency * For technical analyses, click By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second day on Wednesday as the ringgit dipped to a one-week low, making the ringgit-denominated palm feedstock cheaper for overseas customers. By the midday break, the September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had inched up 1 percent to 2,244 ringgit ($598.08) a tonne, with the price trading between 2,227 and 2,244 ringgit. Total volume was 12,628 lots of 25 tonnes each, around the average 12,500 lots. The ringgit fell as much as 0.6 percent to 3.7570 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest since June 17. "The ringgit is slightly weaker. Generally, that's giving some kind of support to the market," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Investors are also hunting for clues on the strength of demand for the tropical oil and on output in the world's No.2 grower, Malaysia. "We're waiting for new leads from fundamentals that can take the market away from this sideways trading," the trader added. "At the moment the range and trade volumes are getting narrower." Cargo surveyors will release export data for Malaysian palm shipments between June 1-25 on Thursday. Exports in the first 20 days of the month were little changed from a month before as key buyers India and China scaled back purchases. Market players are watching for possible changes to regulations in the world's top palm producer, Indonesia, after the head of the public body that will manage the funds from a new levy said it might review some of the charges. The regulation, due to take effect from July 1, requires exporters in Indonesia to pay a tax of $50 per tonne of crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil product shipments. "The industry gave a recommendation that the CPO levy has to be reviewed periodically," Bayu Krisnamurthi, president-director of Indonesia's crude palm oil Public Service Agency, told Reuters. "The implementation of this policy has to be aware of the market dynamics that is always changing, including reactions from both competitors and consumers." In other vegetable oil markets, both the U.S. July soyoil contract and the most active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were flat. Soy prices received a boost on Monday after a U.S. government report showed the pace of soybean planting was lagging behind market expectations, while excessive rain threatened new-crop yield prospects. A rise in rival soy had given a temporary lift to palm prices. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0534 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2238 +28.00 2215 2238 280 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2242 +23.00 2224 2242 2058 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2244 +23.00 2227 2244 6933 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5126 +16.00 5048 5132 543824 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5882 +4.00 5820 5886 375232 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.81 +1.00 32.72 32.85 2213 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 449.00 +1.00 447.60 449.00 38 INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 579.80 -0.90 578.10 581.70 9535 NYMEX CRUDE AUG5 61.07 +0.06 60.99 61.23 4801 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7520 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.67 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Hidayat Setiaji in JAKARTA; Editing by Alan Raybould)