* Malaysia June 1-25 palm oil exports rise 1.3 pct * Malaysia June 1-20 CPO output down 1.8 pct - growers' group * Ringgit falls to 3.7670 per dollar * For technical analyses, click By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a third day on Thursday to climb to their highest in a week as the ringgit currency slipped further, while strength in overseas soyoil markets also helped. The Malaysian ringgit fell for a third session to as low as 3.7670 per dollar, it's lowest since June 8, stoking buying interest from foreign customers. Reports of laggard soybean planting in parts of the United States' main grain belt meanwhile, lifted prices of soyoil, a substitute edible oil typically tracked by palm. "We anticipate crude palm futures to be strong on a weak ringgit at 3.76 and supportive soybean oil," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The U.S. July soyoil contract was up 0.5 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.7 percent. Soybean planting is behind in several key-producing states including Missouri, Kansas, and top grower Illinois. By the midday break, the September palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had gained 0.4 percent to 2,280 ringgit ($607) a tonne. Prices earlier touched 2,285 ringgit, their highest since June 17. Total traded volume was at 13,007 lots of 25 tonnes each, just above the average 12,500 lots. Investors are watching for data on demand and crude palm output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, for indication on whether stockpiles could continue to swell after hitting a six-month high of 2.24 million tonnes at end-May. The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of growers, estimates that production dipped 1.8 percent between June 1-20 from a month earlier, as yields in top-growing state Sabah fell. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 rose 1.3 percent to 1,400,162 tonnes from 1,382,782 tonnes shipped during May 1-25. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will release a report for the same period later on Thursday. In other markets, oil prices were steady on Thursday as an unexpected build in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a higher than forecast draw in crude stocks, while Brent was supported by a stronger euro. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL5 2258 +0.00 2258 2262 8 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2277 +9.00 2272 2282 887 MY PALM OIL SEP5 2280 +10.00 2273 2285 7105 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5180 +80.00 5152 5210 668608 CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5898 +38.00 5878 5942 488874 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.43 -0.10 33.24 33.47 2472 INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 452.60 -0.10 452.00 453.80 26 INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 586.45 +0.45 586.30 587.50 9365 NYMEX CRUDE AUG5 60.18 -0.09 60.07 60.32 4012 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.7575 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.61 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)