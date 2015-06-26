(Updates prices)
* Prices up 1.8 percent on week
* Ringgit falls to 3.7660 per dollar
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose in light trade on Friday to post their first weekly gain in
three as the ringgit continued to retreat, but caution over
Indonesia's new palm export levies kept prices in a tight
trading band.
The September palm oil contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,278
ringgit ($604.89) a tonne by the close after trading in a range
between 2,254 and 2,280 ringgit.
Weakness in the ringgit, which benchmark palm is
priced in, has helped to lift the tropical oil 1.8 percent this
week.
The currency was down 0.3 percent at 3.7660 per dollar by
1028 GMT, stretching its losing streak into a fourth session.
"Investors are still looking at the ringgit factor, as well
as how the U.S. soybean planting is progressing - it's an
important period now," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
"People are waiting ... That's why the market is heading
nowhere. It's trying to play around 2,250-2,300 ringgit," the
trader added.
Soybean planting is behind in several key areas in the
United States' main grain belt. A drop in the volume of soybeans
available for crushing into soyoil could channel demand into
palm oil, a common food and fuel substitute.
Total traded volume on Friday was thin at only 21,463 lots
of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 35,000 lots.
Indonesia, the top global palm producer, released a report
on Thursday detailing levy rates for a range of palm products,
including biodiesel, expected to take effect from July.
A levy of between $10 and $50 per tonne will be collected if
palm prices fall below an export tax threshold of $750 a tonne,
government officials have said. The levy will not be payable if
prices rise above $750, at which point export taxes of 7.5 to
22.5 percent kick in. Further details are expected next month.
"We are of the view that the lower levy for refined palm
products and biodiesel ($20-30 per tonne) against the CPO export
levy of $50 per tonne will improve the processing margins for
downstream processors," said Ivy Ng, regional head of
plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank.
But palm oil producers may be hurt in the short term as
Indonesian CPO prices may fall to reflect the levy, Ng said.
In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil
contract was flat in late Asian trade, while the most
active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was down 1.3 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1029 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2279 +20.00 2254 2279 216
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2277 +13.00 2254 2279 2131
MY PALM OIL SEP5 2278 +14.00 2254 2280 11358
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN6 5122 -54.00 5084 5204 929346
CHINA SOYOIL JAN6 5830 -74.00 5776 5918 730364
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.36 -1.20 33.12 33.48 3382
INDIA PALM OIL JUN5 453.10 -1.20 451.50 454.60 746
INDIA SOYOIL AUG5 587.10 -0.85 584.40 589.50 29540
NYMEX CRUDE AUG5 59.51 -0.19 59.35 59.85 22814
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.7660 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.61 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Tom Hogue)