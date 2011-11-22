* Euro zone and U.S. debt concerns weigh
* Heavy rains trigger floods in key palm oil producing state
* Market will not go lower than 3,100 ringgit
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Malaysian palm oil
futures fell their lowest in more than a week on concerns huge
debt burdens in the U.S. and Europe may prove to be unmanageable
and stall growth and commodity demand.
Gloomy economic sentiment pushed palm oil futures lower for
a second day although a technical correction helped claw back
some losses on the back of favourable demand and supply
fundamentals.
"I doubt that the market could go much lower from 3,100
ringgit as the fundamentals - heavy rains and weather - can
support this level," a Malaysian trader said, in reference to
monsoon season that is getting aggravated by La Nina-driven
rains.
Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.5 percent lower at 3,175
Malaysian ringgit ($997) per tonne after going as low as 3,145
ringgit, a level last seen on Nov 11.
Overall traded volumes stood at 28,874 lots of 25 tonnes
each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Reuters analyst Wang Tao stuck to a bearish view, saying a
target of 3,134 ringgit per tonne remains in place as seen by a
wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis.
Indonesian Palm Oil Association was more optimistic, saying
Palm oil prices will range between 3,000 and 3,400 Malaysian
ringgit per tonne in the next three months, as wet weather in
Southeast Asia curbs output.
In Malaysia, fundamentals are turning more bullish with
media reports of heavy rains triggering some floods in a key
producing state of Johor which accounts for about a quarter of
national output.
Heavy rains tend to reduce harvesting rounds in oil palm
estates and floods will complicate the transport of the edible
oil to mills and refineries.
"There have not been any delays in palm oil deliveries in
the current scenario but yield quality is getting affected with
the exposure to excess moisture," said a planter in Johor state.
The market is bracing for low production in the last quarter
due to a seasonal decline in yields and the prospects of a
brewing La Nina weather condition making the seasonal monsoon
rains worse.
That could prompt a rush for cargoes as buyers in China,
India and Pakistan want to restock after major festivals and
public holidays. Export data showed firm growth.
In related markets, Brent crude futures rose above $107 a
barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions on Iran raised the prospect
of political instability in the region, offsetting persistent
worries about the health of Western economies and their fuel
demand.
But the gloomy economic outlook weighed on some vegetable
oil markets. U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged up
0.3 percent on fresh buying but China's most active May 2012
soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> dropped 1.5 percent.
"Fundamentally there are still no optimistic factors in the
market mostly because of the euro zone crisis," said Zhang Ru
Ming, research manager with Liangyun Futures.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3168 -32.00 3155 3214 705
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3180 -15.00 3150 3212 3468
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3175 -16.00 3145 3214 19041
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 8022 -148.00 7996 8134 235666
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8966 -134.00 8956 9060 349240
CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 50.06 +0.17 49.63 50.26 5274
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 97.62 +0.70 96.55 97.96 17109
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1845 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)