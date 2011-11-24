* German bond sale weighing on sentiment
* Heavy rains trigger floods in key palm oil producing
regions
* Technicals still bearish
* Markets expects Nov 1-25 exports to slip; surveyors report
on Friday
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Malaysian palm oil
futures dropped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday as weak
global economic sentiment weighed, with an unsuccessful German
bond sale adding to worries that the Europe debt crisis was
deepening.
The Germany's bond sale had one of the worst results since
the launch of the euro, sending ripples across global markets
from stocks to commodities. Palm oil this year has fallen nearly
18 percent so far.
"Dow Jones lost about 200 points yesterday and Dalian, CBOT
were down too. All the external factors are pushing palm futures
down," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.7 percent lower at 3,108
ringgit ($977) per tonne. Prices fell as low as 3,092 ringgit, a
level last seen on Nov. 10.
Overall traded volumes stood at 33,559 lots of 25 tonnes
each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots as more market
players came into to sell down their positions.
Technicals remained bearish with Reuters analyst Wang Tao
expecting palm oil to extend its losses to 3,050 ringgit per
tonne, as indicated by a head-and-shoulders pattern and a
Fibonacci retracement analysis.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued orange stage
warning that heavy rains could persist till Friday and trigger
floods in parts of Pahang -- key oil palm growing area that
accounts for 15 percent of production.
Palm oil could turn more bullish as heavy rains tend to
reduce harvesting rounds in oil palm estates and floods will
complicate the transport of the edible oil to mills and
refineries.
The market is bracing for low production, which may last
till January 2012, on the back of a seasonal decline in yields
and La Nina driven floods during the monsoon season.
But in a sign of slowing demand, China has cancelled orders
for up to 300,000 tonnes of refined palm oil over the past month
due to over-booked cargoes and lower domestic prices.
Industry sources expect Malaysian exports for Nov. 1-25 to
hit 1.34 million tonnes, compared to the 1.37 and 1.40 million
tonnes shipped out as reported by cagor surveyors during Oct.
1-25.
Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will release official data on Friday.
Going against the downtrend in most markets, Brent crude
rose above $107 on Thursday, recovering from the previous day's
losses, as potential strong winter fuel demand and turmoil in
the Middle East offset fears that a global economic slowdown
could hurt consumption.
But the global economic gloom weighed on other vegetable oil
markets. China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract
<0#DBY:> dropped 2.9 percent. U.S. soyoil markets were closed
for a public holiday on Thursday.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3128 -43.00 3102 3130 106
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3113 -53.00 3096 3136 1632
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3108 -53.00 3092 3133 16556
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7792 -212.00 7706 7900 266802
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8676 -262.00 8618 8846 616770
CBOT SOY OIL DEC1 49.33 -1.46 49.14 50.77 41298
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 96.62 +0.45 95.64 96.88 8541
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1795 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)