* Refined palm oil discount to soyoil at six month low
* Cargo surveyors issue Malaysia Nov export data on
Wednesday
* Markets eyes Indonesian palm oil conference this week
(Adds details, comments)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 Malaysian palm oil
futures slipped on Tuesday on concerns of slower demand,
although prospects of erratic weather hurting production limited
losses.
Traders shifted their focus from the euro zone debt crisis
to prospects of weaker demand as refined palm oil products
narrowed their discount to South American soyoil to $33 per
tonne, the lowest in six months.
The tightening discount comes as favourable weather in South
America raised prospects of bumper soybean crop and La
Nina-driven monsoon rains stir concerns of weaker yields and a
supply squeeze.
"There is no real impetus for the market to move higher.
There are concerns over the demand trend with palm oil
drastically reducing its discount to Argentine soyoil," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
"The market is not really falling either and that is because
people do not want to caught with their pants down if La Nina
becomes really bad and destroys output," he added.
By midday, benchmark February palm oil futures on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to
3,060 ringgit ($960) per tonne. Prices fell as low as 3,054,
just a whisker away from a two-week low hit on Friday.
Overall traded volumes stood at 8,340 lots of 25 tonnes
each, much lower than the usual 12,500 lots as trading was thin
after a long weekend holiday.
Traders expect trading to be thin this week as the industry
attends the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook
2012 on the island of Bali. Industry analysts, including Dorab
Mistry and James Fry, present their views on Friday.
"The market is waiting to see if these analysts will
continue to keep a bullish outlook for the palm oil market,"
said another trader in Kuala Lumpur.
"If they are bullish we could see some volatility in the
markets due to the thin volumes," he added.
For more stories on the conference that starts on Wednesday,
click
Some traders in the market said Malaysia's November palm oil
production may fall by 15-18 percent on heavy monsoon rains and
a seasonal decline in yields. They forecast palm oil prices to
surge above 3,200 ringgit.
The Malaysia Meteorological Department, however, has not
issued any heavy rain warnings so far for this week, suggesting
a lull in a weather pattern that might otherwise reduce
harvesting rounds in oil palm estates and trigger floods.
Exports have started to come off a little, cargo surveyor
data showed last week, and any further declines may provide
relief to tightening stocks.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will issue November exports data on
Wednesday.
Brent fell below $109 on Tuesday after posting its largest
gains in a month in the previous session as investors took
profits and watched keenly to see how Europe would tackle its
debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.
U.S. soyoil for December delivery slipped 0.2 percent
in Asian trade as rainstorms over the weekend in Argentina's
farming region boosted soil moisture, setting the stage for
bumper soy crops.
China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:>
was also slightly higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0546 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3063 -7.00 3063 3092 288
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3066 -1.00 3058 3089 1672
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3060 -9.00 3054 3088 4306
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7840 +16.00 7780 7842 92462
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8690 +16.00 8632 8694 242298
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 48.97 -0.17 48.69 49.19 3808
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 98.00 -0.21 97.23 98.01 5041
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1960 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)