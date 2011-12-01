* Central banks move to tame liquidity crunch
* Markets eye Indonesian palm oil conference this week
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Malaysian palm oil
futures rose on Thursday, supported by an improved global
economic outlook and a market correction after recording
straight losses for more than five days.
Top central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve moved
to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing
cheaper dollar funding, boosting prices of dollar-denominated
commodities such as CBOT soybeans.
"The market is higher today tracking Dalian and CBOT. Signs
that the European debt issue is stabilising also helped," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"Also, the palm oil market has been down for more than five
days. It's mainly a retracement after a near 200-ringgit fall,"
he added. Palm oil hit a near three-week low of 3,011 ringgit on
Wednesday.
By midday, benchmark February palm oil futures on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.8 percent to
3,073 ringgit ($970) per tonne.
Overall traded volumes stood at 8,091 lots of 25 tonnes
each, lower than the usual 12,500 lots. Traders are expecting a
slow week as industry players attend the Indonesia Palm Oil
Conference and Price Outlook 2012, which started on Wednesday.
Industry analysts, including Dorab Mistry and James Fry,
will present their views at the conference on Friday. For more
stories on the Bali conference, click
The Malaysia Meteorological Department issued a yellow stage
warning that heavy rain may persist till Saturday and cause
floods over low-lying areas in parts of Pahang -- a key oil palm
growing area that accounts for 15 percent of production in
Malaysia.
Heavy monsoon rains and a seasonal decline in yields are
expected to lower Malaysia's November palm oil production.
Industry sources expect December production to be lower as well.
But cargo surveyor data released on Wednesday showed exports
have also started to come off a little, and this may provide
relief to tightening stocks. Exports for November were 8.8
percent lower than a month ago, according to Intertek Testing
Services.
In related markets, Brent crude traded above $110 for the
third session on Thursday after the world's major central banks
moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks, but
concerns about slower demand capped prices and offset any gains
due to Iran.
The joint intervention by central banks also lifted other
vegetable oil markets. U.S. soyoil for January delivery
rose 0.8 percent while China's most active May 2012 soybean oil
contract <0#DBY:> jumped 1.9 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0449 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3040 +40.00 3025 3040 460
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3070 +58.00 3048 3075 1478
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3073 +55.00 3046 3078 4157
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7954 +138.00 7910 8022 97664
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8822 +164.00 8756 8872 310058
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.95 +0.45 49.54 49.99 6050
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 100.83 +0.47 100.51 100.83 2916
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1785 ringgit)
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)