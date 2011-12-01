* Central banks move to tame liquidity crunch * Markets eye Indonesian palm oil conference this week (Updates prices, adds details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, supported by an improved global economic outlook and a market correction after recording straight losses for more than five days. Top central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding, boosting prices of dollar-denominated commodities such as CBOT soybeans. "The market is higher today tracking Dalian and CBOT. Signs that the European debt issue is stabilising also helped," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Also, the palm oil market has been down for more than five days. It's mainly a retracement after a near 200-ringgit fall," he added. Palm oil hit a near three-week low of 3,011 ringgit on Wednesday. Benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.3 percent to close at 3,058 ringgit ($960) per tonne. Overall traded volumes stood at 16,764 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the usual 25,000 lots. Traders are expecting a slow week as industry players attend the Indonesia Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook 2012, which started on Wednesday. Industry analysts, including Dorab Mistry and James Fry, will present their views at the conference on Friday. For more stories on the Bali conference, click Fry told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference that palm oil stocks in Malaysia are set to rise if its government does not respond to the tax changes imposed by Indonesia that favour shipping out refined products. Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department website showed rains had cleared up in most key oil palm growing areas for the time being. But it earlier issued a yellow stage warning that heavy rain may persist until Saturday and cause floods over low-lying areas in parts of Pahang -- a key oil palm growing area that accounts for 15 percent of production in Malaysia. Heavy monsoon rains and a seasonal decline in yields are expected to lower Malaysia's November palm oil production. Industry sources expect December production to be lower as well. But cargo surveyor data released on Wednesday showed exports have also started to come off a little, which may provide relief to tightening stocks. Exports for November were 8.8 percent lower than a month ago, according to Intertek Testing Services. Meanwhile, palm oil giant SMART said output in top producer Indonesia will rise as much as 6.5 percent to 24.5 million tonnes next year, while benchmark prices will drift lower until dry weather provides a boost from the second half. In related markets, Brent crude slipped below $111 on Thursday, on concerns of demand growth after data from China, the second-biggest oil consumer, showed factory output slowed, while persistent concerns about Europe's debt crisis spreading took a toll. But the joint intervention by central banks lifted other vegetable oil markets. U.S. soyoil for December delivery rose 0.6 percent while China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> jumped 2.0 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC1 3039 +39.00 3025 3040 626 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3062 +50.00 3048 3075 2474 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3058 +40.00 3046 3078 8767 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7970 +154.00 7910 8022 158514 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8834 +176.00 8756 8872 452480 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.99 +0.49 49.54 50.04 8848 NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 100.91 +0.55 100.13 100.99 13813 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1785 ringgit) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)