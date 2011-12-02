* Markets eye comments by analysts at Bali conference
* Palm oil to fall to 3,011 ringgit - technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Malaysian palm oil
futures slipped on Friday amid slow trade as investors remained
cautious on lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
and the health of the global economy.
Traders are also eyeing comments from key analysts Dorab
Mistry and James Fry at the Indonesia Palm Oil Conference and
Price Outlook 2012 later on Friday. For more stories on the Bali
conference, click
"The market's lacklustre today. It was up a little bit in
the morning and then went down again, there's no clear direction
at this level," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
By midday, benchmark February palm oil futures on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.5 percent to
close at 3,044 ringgit ($970) per tonne.
Overall traded volumes stood at 7,764 lots of 25 tonnes
each, much thinner than the usual 12,500 lots.
Reuters analyst Wang Tao maintained a bearish view,
expecting palm oil to revisit the Nov. 30 low of 3,011 ringgit
per tonne, as a rebound from this level has completed.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department website
showed rains had cleared up in most key oil palm-growing areas
for the time being.
But it issued a yellow stage warning that heavy rain may
persist until Saturday and cause floods over low-lying areas in
parts of Pahang and Johor -- two key oil palm-growing areas that
account for around 30 percent of production in Malaysia.
Malaysia's palm oil production is expected to be lower on
the back of heavy monsoon rains and a seasonal decline in
yields. But tightening stocks may get a relief from weaker
exports, cargo surveyor data earlier showed.
In related news, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative
Exchange will roll out a palm olein futures contract for trading
on Dec. 9, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the world's
top palm oil producer uses lower export taxes to boost its idle
refineries and supplies more products globally.
Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh evidence of a
sustained recovery in the U.S. economy, the world's top oil
consumer, but gains were capped by lingering concerns the euro
zone debt crisis could trigger a global recession.
Meanwhile, global economic uncertainty weighed on other
vegetable oil markets. U.S. soyoil for January delivery
and China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:>
both dropped 0.1 percent.
"The Dalian market has calmed down a little after the jump
yesterday on external factors. Fundamentally there are no big
changes so investors are just staying cautious at this point,"
said Zhang Ru Ming, Research Manager with Liangyun Futures at
Dalian.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0433 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC1 3010 -30.00 3005 3020 374
MY PALM OIL JAN2 3036 -26.00 3030 3064 797
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3044 -14.00 3035 3073 4052
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7934 -26.00 7924 7980 60310
CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8802 -8.00 8784 8840 210624
CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.66 -0.04 49.65 49.95 3570
NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 100.18 -0.02 99.89 100.20 2464
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.1400 ringgit)
(Editing by)