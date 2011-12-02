* Markets eye comments by analysts at Bali conference * Palm oil to fall to 3,011 ringgit - technicals By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday amid slow trade as investors remained cautious on lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the health of the global economy. Traders are also eyeing comments from key analysts Dorab Mistry and James Fry at the Indonesia Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook 2012 later on Friday. For more stories on the Bali conference, click "The market's lacklustre today. It was up a little bit in the morning and then went down again, there's no clear direction at this level," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. By midday, benchmark February palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.5 percent to close at 3,044 ringgit ($970) per tonne. Overall traded volumes stood at 7,764 lots of 25 tonnes each, much thinner than the usual 12,500 lots. Reuters analyst Wang Tao maintained a bearish view, expecting palm oil to revisit the Nov. 30 low of 3,011 ringgit per tonne, as a rebound from this level has completed. Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department website showed rains had cleared up in most key oil palm-growing areas for the time being. But it issued a yellow stage warning that heavy rain may persist until Saturday and cause floods over low-lying areas in parts of Pahang and Johor -- two key oil palm-growing areas that account for around 30 percent of production in Malaysia. Malaysia's palm oil production is expected to be lower on the back of heavy monsoon rains and a seasonal decline in yields. But tightening stocks may get a relief from weaker exports, cargo surveyor data earlier showed. In related news, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange will roll out a palm olein futures contract for trading on Dec. 9, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the world's top palm oil producer uses lower export taxes to boost its idle refineries and supplies more products globally. Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh evidence of a sustained recovery in the U.S. economy, the world's top oil consumer, but gains were capped by lingering concerns the euro zone debt crisis could trigger a global recession. Meanwhile, global economic uncertainty weighed on other vegetable oil markets. U.S. soyoil for January delivery and China's most active May 2012 soybean oil contract <0#DBY:> both dropped 0.1 percent. "The Dalian market has calmed down a little after the jump yesterday on external factors. Fundamentally there are no big changes so investors are just staying cautious at this point," said Zhang Ru Ming, Research Manager with Liangyun Futures at Dalian. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0433 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC1 3010 -30.00 3005 3020 374 MY PALM OIL JAN2 3036 -26.00 3030 3064 797 MY PALM OIL FEB2 3044 -14.00 3035 3073 4052 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY2 7934 -26.00 7924 7980 60310 CHINA SOYOIL MAY2 8802 -8.00 8784 8840 210624 CBOT SOY OIL JAN2 49.66 -0.04 49.65 49.95 3570 NYMEX CRUDE JAN2 100.18 -0.02 99.89 100.20 2464 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1400 ringgit) (Editing by)