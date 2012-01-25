* Ringgit currency gaining although cash market demand
strong
* Cargo surveyors to show a decline in demand for Jan. 1-25
(updates prices)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 Malaysian crude palm
oil futures edged up in post-holiday trade on Wednesday as
traders focused on dry south American weather affecting soy
yields, although concerns of a looming Greek debt default curbed
gains.
Investors shifted their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve
that is expected to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels at
the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, potentially weakening
the U.S. dollar.
That has strengthened the ringgit currency used to
price palm oil feedstock, making the commodity expensive for
refiners.
But strong demand in the cash market after the Lunar New
Year holidays supported the futures market which has made little
headway so far this year, traders said.
"The euro zone debt crisis casts a shadow on everything, but
things are a bit peachy on the first day back after Chinese New
Year," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
"Demand is still there, there are the soy crop scares in
south America. Even in Malaysia, people are keeping an eye out
for any heavy rains disrupting the harvesting rounds."
Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 0.1 percent at 3,169
Malaysian ringgit ($1,030) per tonne.
Traded volumes were thin after the long weekend at 9,267
lots of 25 tonnes each, versus the usual 25,000 lots.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said palm oil was
expected to drop to 3,136 ringgit per tonne, as it could have
completed a rebound from an hourly chart low of 3,103 ringgit.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department did not issue any
warnings for Wednesday, although traders are watching out for
heavy rains and flash floods in parts of the southern state of
Johor and Sabah, on the island of Borneo, which account for at
least 60 percent of output.
Investors are concerned wet weather may complicate
production and distribution of the edible oil, artificially
lowering supply and pushing prices up.
Traders are expecting a more pronounced slowdown in
Malaysian palm oil exports after the Lunar New holidays although
China, the world's No.2 buyer of the tropical oil, may restock
as inventory levels come down.
Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance is due to issue Jan 1-25 palm oil
exports on Thursday.
Brent crude held above $110 on Wednesday on supply concerns
as Iran renewed a threat to close the vital Strait of Hormuz
while prospects for demand growth look set to improve, with
positive economic indicators from Europe and the United States.
Higher crude oil supports the price of vegetable oil that is
increasingly getting channeled into the biodiesel sector.
The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery inched
down 0.2 percent after paring earlier gains on unfavourable
south American crop weather. China's commodity markets are
closed for Lunar New Year this week.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3171 +8.00 3171 3185 53
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3171 +9.00 3167 3192 1808
MY PALM OIL APR2 3169 +4.00 3162 3190 4233
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8044 +84.00 7998 8056 49542
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9054 +116.00 8968 9068 205158
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.46 +0.11 51.20 51.52 3681
NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 98.20 -0.75 98.18 99.37 17209
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds it annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 on March 5-7 in Kuala
Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1 = 3.1075 ringgit)
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)