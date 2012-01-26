(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Cargo surveyors report double digit drop in demand
* Some investors say market declines due to shift in orders
to Indonesia
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 Malaysian crude palm
oil dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday as traders booked profits on
slowing export demand, with orders shifting to top producer and
competitor Indonesia.
Palm oil bucked the trend in commodity markets -- from oil
to soybeans -- that rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014,
providing ample liquidity to spur growth.
Palm oil investors instead focused on cargo surveyors
reports of a decline of close to 17 percent to 19.9 percent in
Malaysian exports from Jan. 1 to 25, with some saying orders had
shifted to Indonesia, which offers cheaper cargoes thanks to
lower export taxes.
"Things are not really looking up for Malaysian palm oil in
January," said a Malaysian trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage.
"There appears to be a shift in demand to Indonesia with the
refiners there able to pass on the cost savings from lower
export taxes to their offer prices."
Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.2 percent to settle at
3,131 ringgit ($1,030)per tonne.
Traded volumes were thin after the long weekend holiday at
17,860 lots of 25 tonnes each, versus the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals did not look promising. Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao said palm oil was expected to drop to 3,103
ringgit per tonne, with a downside potential at 3,049 ringgit.
Malaysia has to contend with declining margins as refined
palm oil product prices are falling after Indonesia's massive
export tax cut on processed edible oils triggered a ramp up in
cargoes.
That has curtailed the export of Indonesian crude palm oil
that Malaysia often takes up to supplement its smaller domestic
supply. Cash prices reflect this, with Indonesia's crude palm
oil just five percent cheaper than refined palm oil used in
cooking oil. <0#PALMOIL-MY>
Cargo surveyor Societe Generale said Malaysian palm oil
exports for Jan. 1-25 dropped 19.9 percent to 947,401 tonnes
from 1,182,707 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-25 as countries like
China and India cut back on orders.
Brent crude rose above $110 on Thursday, extending gains on
hopes of demand growth revival after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said it would keep interest rates low for much longer than
previously planned to help speed economic recovery.
Higher crude oil supported prices of other vegetable oils
that are increasingly getting channeled into the biodiesel
sector.
The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery rose 0.4
percent in Asian trade after posting gains in the previous
session. China's commodity markets are closed for Lunar New Year
this week.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3138 -34.00 3138 3149 105
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3137 -34.00 3135 3161 3147
MY PALM OIL APR2 3131 -38.00 3127 3165 8510
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8044 +84.00 7998 8056 49542
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9054 +116.00 8968 9068 205158
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.60 +0.21 51.26 51.62 3124
NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 100.14 +0.74 99.44 100.24 14151
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1=3.0767 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)