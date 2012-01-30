* Investors eye EU summit for Greece debt swap deal
* Palm oil down 3 pct this month, touches new low of 3,079
* Malaysia delays issuing CPO export quotas for 2012-sources
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Malaysian crude palm oil
slipped to a five-week low on Monday on slowing demand and
investor caution ahead of a likely debt swap deal for Greece
that would help the country avoid a messy default.
European leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund
for the euro zone at a summit on Monday although unresolved
problems in Greece are expected to cast a shadow on the
discussions.
In signs of slowing demand for palm oil, cargo surveyors'
reports showed a double-digit decline in Malaysian palm oil
exports from Jan. 1 to 25.
A stronger ringgit used to price palm oil feedstock
also made the commodity more expensive for refiners, limiting
trade interest in the palm oil market that has lost close to 3
percent this month.
"The market is lower on negative margins, stronger ringgit
and broad-based chart inspired selling," said a trader with a
local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"We can expect choppy trading as market participants look to
establish bottom around 3,100 ringgit and below there at 3,070
ringgit."
Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.7 percent to close at 3,082
ringgit ($1,009) per tonne. Prices earlier touched 3,079
ringgit, a level last seen since Dec. 22.
Traded volumes stood at 24,058 lots of 25 tonnes each, just
slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the demand side, Malaysian palm oil exports for the first
25 days of the month dropped close to 20 percent, which some
traders attributed to the shift in orders to Indonesia, which
slashed export taxes for processed oils.
Exports also fell due to a delay by Malaysia in issuing tax
free crude palm oil export taxes, sources said. This has made it
difficult for licence holders to supply overseas refiners with
cheap feedstock and meet existing export contracts for crude
palm oil.
Malaysian crude palm oil exports slumped to 74,640 tonnes
for the Jan. 1-25 period from 301,734 tonnes a month ago, said
cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance.
Cargo surveyors will issue January's overall palm oil export
numbers from Malaysia on Tuesday, which some traders expect to
be in the range of 1.3 million tonnes, compared to the 1.4
million tonnes shipped in December.
Oil prices retreated on Monday, dipping below $111 a barrel
after an expected Iranian vote to suspend crude exports to
Europe was postponed and markets continued to wait for a deal on
Greek debt.
The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery slipped
0.6 percent in Asian trade on investor caution ahead of the EU
summit.
After closing a week for the Lunar New Year holidays, the
most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's
Dalian Commodity exchange edged up 0.2 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3090 -47.00 3080 3136 511
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3085 -51.00 3085 3131 3767
MY PALM OIL APR2 3082 -53.00 3079 3126 10299
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8026 -4.00 8016 8072 52186
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9046 +20.00 9046 9094 147976
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 51.29 -0.30 51.22 51.70 4071
NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 98.90 -0.66 98.71 100.05 18081
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.055 Malaysian ringgit)
