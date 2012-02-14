* Tracks rally in U.S. soybeans on dry weather worries * Palm oil to rise to 3,196 ringgit per tonne -technicals * Cargo surveyors to issue Feb 1-15 palm oil exports on Wednesday (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to more-than-a-month high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in U.S. soybeans on investor concern that hot, dry weather in South America could hurt production. A weaker ringgit currency against the U.S. dollar also raised demand prospects for crude palm oil as the ringgit-priced feedstock now seems cheaper, helping the vegetable oil erase earlier losses to trade marginally higher this year. "External factors are still uncertain and we will have to look at export numbers to see if the market will breach 3,200 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, referring to Malaysian export data for Feb. 1-15 which will be released on Wednesday. Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 1.2 percent to 3,205 ringgit ($1,053), a level last seen on Jan. 12. Traded volumes stood at 25,490 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Reuters market analyst Wang Tao took a bullish view, saying palm oil is expected to rise to 3,196 ringgit per tonne based on chart analysis. The market is watchful of weak demand for Malaysian crude palm oil as the feedstock is now selling at a steeper discount to futures prices, traders said. Cargo surveyors are set to issue Feb 1-15 Malaysian palm oil exports on Wednesday after reporting single digit declines in the first ten days of this month. Some traders attributed the decline in exports to the shift in orders to top producer Indonesia, which is selling at a discount due to its tax structure. But the market also expects crude palm oil exports to pick up in coming weeks after Malaysia issued its tax-free export quotas of 3 million tonnes. Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded six countries in Europe prompting renewed investor concerns about demand in the region, but prices were underpinned by fears of supply disruption in the Middle East. The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery was slightly down 0.2 percent in Asian trade after an earlier rally, driven by concerns of dryness in Brazil that could further damage the soy crop. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange ended flat. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB2 3160 +30.00 3140 3160 205 MY PALM OIL MAR2 3190 +30.00 3158 3190 1099 MY PALM OIL APR2 3205 +37.00 3155 3205 9948 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8260 +4.00 8250 8312 93920 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9310 +0.00 9302 9376 338218 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 53.01 -0.04 52.70 53.05 6260 NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 101.33 +0.42 100.37 101.38 22310 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com ($1 = 3.0445 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)