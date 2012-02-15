* Malaysian palm oil exports for Feb. 1-15 fell 14 pct -ITS
* Exports for same period dropped 14.2 pct -SGS
* Palm oil to rise more to 3,244 ringgit -technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures rose to their highest level in over a month, boosted by
dry weather concerns in South America, but the prospect of
slowing demand due to Europe's economic woes led the contract to
close lower.
Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its forecast
for the 2012 soybean crops in drought-hit Brazil and Paraguay,
and prospects of lower production supported palm oil prices,
which tracked soybean oil closely.
But export trends in No.2 producer Malaysia pointed to
declining demand for the vegetable oil and investors were wary
that an uncertain outlook for Greece could further cut commodity
consumption in Europe.
"There's a slight consolidation after yesterday's rise,"
said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.
"After SGS releases its data we may see more pull back if
there is no improvement in the export numbers," the dealer
added, referring to cargo surveyor Societe Generale de
Surveillance.
Benchmark April palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 0.3 percent to close at
3,197 ringgit ($1,054) per tonne. Prices hit an intraday high of
3,213 ringgit, a level last seen on Jan. 12.
Traded volumes stood at 23,479 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly thinner than the usual 25,000 lots.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said Malaysian palm
oil exports from Feb. 1 to 15 fell 14 percent to 509,107 tonnes
from a month ago, indicating a slowdown in the pace of export
compared to the first 10 days of the month.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillence
reported a similar 14.2 percent decline to slightly less than
500,000 tonnes for the same period.
But crude palm oil exports picked up, which some traders
attributed to the tax-free export quotas of 3 million tonnes
that were issued after weeks of delay.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao took a bullish view, saying
palm oil will rise further to 3,244 ringgit per tonne as
indicated by a wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection
analysis.
Oil rose to $118 a barrel on Wednesday as real and
threatened supply disruptions outweighed concern about the
health of the global economy and Greece's struggle to avoid
bankruptcy.
The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery inched up
0.3 percent in Asian trade while the most active September 2012
soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange
lost 0.3 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB2 3153 -7.00 3130 3153 168
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3180 -10.00 3176 3200 655
MY PALM OIL APR2 3197 -8.00 3182 3213 9981
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8262 -14.00 8260 8312 109942
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9308 -28.00 9306 9354 238024
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 53.18 +0.16 52.78 53.20 4277
NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 101.72 +0.98 100.61 101.83 15962
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1=3.034 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)