* Palm oil to drop to 3,118 ringgit -technicals * Decline in Malaysian palm oil exports widened (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as a delay in a second bailout package for Greece raised investors' concerns, although losses were limited thanks to dry weather fears in soy-producing South America. Prospects of lower supply in soybean due to dry weather in Brazil provided some support for palm oil that competes with soyoil for use in biofuels and food. Slowing exports for Malaysian palm oil and uncertainty in Europe, a major palm oil consumer, has weighed on the futures market that has edged higher so far this year. "The recent exports data showed that exports for the first 15 days are not that strong but I suspect that this could be due to the delay in the issuance of tax-free crude palm oil quota," said Ivy Ng, an analyst with Malaysia's CIMB Investment Bank. "Exports should recover as we go into later part of the month, or if not in March," she added. Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 0.4 percent to close at 3,189 ringgit ($1,043) per tonne. Prices hit a high of 3,213 ringgit on Wednesday, a level last seen on Jan. 12. Traded volumes stood at 28,778 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots for the first time this week. Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said palm oil will retrace to 3,118 ringgit per tonne, as a rebound from the Feb. 2 low of 3,036 ringgit has completed. In signs of slowing demand, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said Malaysian palm oil exports from Feb. 1 to 15 fell 14 percent to 509,107 tonnes from a month ago. That was a higher quantum compared to the first ten days of February when exports fell by 4.3 percent comapred to the same period a month ago. But crude palm oil demand picked up, which market players attributed to the tax-free export quotas of 3 million tonnes that were issued early this February after weeks of delay. Brent crude reversed earlier gains and drifted below $119 on Thursday after hitting multiple-month highs in the previous day as fears of a delay in a second bailout package for Greece weighed down global markets. The Greek bailout delay also weighed on other vegetable oil markets. The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery fell in Asian trade after rising in the previous session on stronger export demand in soybeans as China sealed record deals amid dry weather threatening south American soy crops. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract, on China's Dalian Commodity exchange dropped 0.8 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1000 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR2 3175 -5.00 3151 3185 412 MY PALM OIL APR2 3186 -11.00 3166 3198 6784 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3189 -12.00 3169 3202 12111 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8218 -66.00 8172 8278 120152 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9252 -74.00 9200 9330 371452 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 52.82 -0.53 52.56 53.37 7017 NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 101.23 -0.58 101.02 101.95 16732 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com ($1=3.057 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)