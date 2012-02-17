* Signs rise that Greek bailout will be approved soon
* Dry South American weather provides support
* Malaysian export data for Feb. 1-20 due Monday
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures climbed to a near two-month high on Friday on hopes that
Greece will soon secure a bailout package, while dry weather
fears in soy-producing South America also provided support.
The market optimism came when a proposal to withhold part of
the bailout until after Greek elections expected in April was
dropped, increasing prospects of securing a deal next week and
preventing the euro debt crisis from spreading.
Concerns of a smaller soybean crop in drought-hit Brazil and
Argentina also lifted palm oil, which competes with soyoil for
uses in biofuel and food. The palm oil futures market is up more
than 2 percent this year, the highest gain posted so far.
"Positive points to support palm oil come from the dryness
in Argentina and Brazil. Also the winter season seems to be
colder than usual in Europe, so that will be supportive for
rapeseed oil," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's
Kenanga Investment Bank.
"But there are still lingering concerns on Europe and
whether demand will be able to sustain," the analyst added.
Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.7 percent to close at
3,242 ringgit ($1,066) per tonne.
Prices earlier hit a high of 3,255 ringgit, a level last seen
on Nov. 21, due in part ot an improvement in the technical
outlook.
Traded volumes stood at 30,764 lots of 25 tonnes each, the
highest this week.
On the technicals side, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said a
bearish target at 2,900 ringgit per tonne has been revised to
3,487 ringgit per tonne for Malaysian palm oil over the next
four weeks.
In signs of slowing demand, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services said Malaysian palm oil exports from Feb. 1 to 15 fell
14 percent to 509,107 tonnes from a month ago.
The decline was steeper compared to the first ten days of
February when exports fell by 4.3 percent compared to the same
period a month ago. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de
Surveillence reported a similar trend.
But crude palm oil demand picked up, which market players
attributed to the tax-free export quotas of 3 million tonnes
that were issued early this February after weeks of delay.
Investors expect to see the effects of the quotas in the
next exports data release due Monday, as it takes time for
exporters to get the necessary documents to ship out crude palm
oil.
Brent crude traded little changed above $120 on Friday,
supported by supply concerns as European buyers sought
alternatives to sanctions-hit Iranian oil and the prospect of a
revival in demand as Greece edged closer to a bailout deal.
Other vegetable oil markets were also higher on Greek
optimism. The U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery
edged up 0.7 percent while the most active September 2012 soyoil
contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange rose 1.1
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3212 +37.00 3183 3219 767
MY PALM OIL APR2 3231 +45.00 3202 3251 6254
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3242 +53.00 3204 3255 15655
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8286 +72.00 8240 8296 85110
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9352 +98.00 9276 9366 341186
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 53.40 +0.35 53.00 53.54 4449
NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 102.77 +0.46 102.25 102.95 11947
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1=3.042 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)