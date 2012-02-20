* China cuts reserve requirement ratio to boost lending * Malaysia palm oil exports down 2 pct for Feb. 1-20 -ITS * Exports for same period fell 0.6 pct -SGS * Palm oil to surge to 3,322 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed off an eight-month high on Monday, as China's policy easing buoyed sentiment, while an improvement in demand prospects and technical outlook also provided support. Major palm oil consumer China cut its reserve requirement ratio on Saturday for the first time this year in a move to boost liquidity and stimulate economic growth, improving demand prospects for the edible oil. Hopes that Greece will be able to secure a second bailout package on Monday also lifted the palm oil futures market, which has gained 2.2 percent so far this year. "Recently the market is quite strong and it could be due to exports and seasonality reasons such as weaker production," said Selena Leong, an analyst at DMG & Partners Research. "Another reason is that it could be technically driven. There was a technical breakout last Friday and in the near term the market could hit higher," the analyst added. Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to 3,245 ringgit ($1,075) per tonne, but off the day's high of 3,276 ringgit, a level last seen on June 15. Traded volumes stood at 21,096 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly thinner than the usual 25,000 lots. On the technicals side, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said palm oil will surge to 3,322 ringgit per tonne based on chart analysis. In signs of improving demand prospects, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said Malaysian palm oil exports from Feb. 1 to 20 eased just 2 percent to 783,112 tonnes from a month ago. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a slight dip of 0.6 percent in palm oil exports for the same period. That represented an improvement from the decline of 14 percent seen for the first 15 days of the month. Market players attributed higher crude palm oil exports to the tax-free export quotas of 3 million tonnes issued early this February after weeks of delay. Brent crude rose on Monday to above $121 a barrel, the highest in eight months, as Iran halted exports to British and French companies ahead of a European Union embargo, while policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout also buoyed prices. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed today for a public holiday while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange rose 0.4 percent on stronger global markets. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR2 3224 +11.00 3221 3240 282 MY PALM OIL APR2 3237 +6.00 3235 3272 4438 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3245 +3.00 3241 3276 11126 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8334 +58.00 8326 8410 146592 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9376 +40.00 9362 9446 346728 CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 53.40 +0.35 53.00 53.76 42571 NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 104.84 +1.60 104.26 105.21 4339 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com ($1=3.019 ringgit) (Editing by)