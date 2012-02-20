* China cuts reserve requirement ratio to boost lending
* Malaysia palm oil exports down 2 pct for Feb. 1-20 -ITS
* Exports for same period fell 0.6 pct -SGS
* Palm oil to surge to 3,322 ringgit -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures closed off an eight-month high on Monday, as China's
policy easing buoyed sentiment, while an improvement in demand
prospects and technical outlook also provided support.
Major palm oil consumer China cut its reserve requirement
ratio on Saturday for the first time this year in a move to
boost liquidity and stimulate economic growth, improving demand
prospects for the edible oil.
Hopes that Greece will be able to secure a second bailout
package on Monday also lifted the palm oil futures market, which
has gained 2.2 percent so far this year.
"Recently the market is quite strong and it could be due to
exports and seasonality reasons such as weaker production," said
Selena Leong, an analyst at DMG & Partners Research.
"Another reason is that it could be technically driven.
There was a technical breakout last Friday and in the near term
the market could hit higher," the analyst added.
Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to 3,245
ringgit ($1,075) per tonne, but off the day's high of 3,276
ringgit, a level last seen on June 15.
Traded volumes stood at 21,096 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly thinner than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the technicals side, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said palm
oil will surge to 3,322 ringgit per tonne based on chart
analysis.
In signs of improving demand prospects, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said Malaysian palm oil exports from
Feb. 1 to 20 eased just 2 percent to 783,112 tonnes from a month
ago.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a slight dip of 0.6 percent in palm oil exports for the
same period.
That represented an improvement from the decline of 14
percent seen for the first 15 days of the month.
Market players attributed higher crude palm oil exports to
the tax-free export quotas of 3 million tonnes issued early this
February after weeks of delay.
Brent crude rose on Monday to above $121 a barrel, the
highest in eight months, as Iran halted exports to British and
French companies ahead of a European Union embargo, while policy
easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout also buoyed
prices.
The Chicago Board of Trade was closed today for a public
holiday while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract
on China's Dalian Commodity exchange rose 0.4 percent on
stronger global markets.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3224 +11.00 3221 3240 282
MY PALM OIL APR2 3237 +6.00 3235 3272 4438
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3245 +3.00 3241 3276 11126
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8334 +58.00 8326 8410 146592
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9376 +40.00 9362 9446 346728
CBOT SOY OIL MAR2 53.40 +0.35 53.00 53.76 42571
NYMEX CRUDE MAR2 104.84 +1.60 104.26 105.21 4339
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1=3.019 ringgit)
