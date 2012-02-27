* Palm oil to rise to 3,322 ringgit -technicals
* Exports up 1.1 percent for Feb. 1-25 -ITS
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures ended off an eight-and-a-half month high on Monday, with
traders booking some profit on a rally driven by improving
demand and still-high energy prices.
Oil prices also slipped below $125 after five days of gains
pushed the benchmark to 10-month highs, prompting other
commodity markets like palm oil to give up some gains.
Palm oil prices have gained more than 6 percent so far this
year.
"The export trend is positive for crude palm oil prices.
High oil prices will also be supportive because about 11 percent
of global vegetable oil is used for biodiesel," said Alan Lim,
research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.
"But the Europe situation is still unresolved in the short
term and that could be mildly negative for palm oil prices," the
analyst cautioned.
Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.2 percent to 3,282
ringgit ($1,086) per tonne after going as high as 3,298 ringgit,
the highest since June 9 last year.
Traded volumes stood at 20,246 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,500 lots.
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao predicted palm oil
prices to rise to 3,322 ringgit per tonne based on a wave
pattern analysis.
Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of February
edged up 1.1 percent compared to a month ago, the first increase
posted this month, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services.
That indicated an improvement in demand prospects compared
to a 2 percent decline for the first 20 days of this month.
Traders attributed the improvement to the tax-free export
quotas for 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil issued in early
February.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release its export data later on Monday.
Traders were starting to look at a probable slowdown in
China's palm oil demand, as stock levels were high for the
world's second largest palm oil importer.
Profit-taking in the energy markets also weighed on other
vegetable oil markets. The U.S. soyoil contract for March
delivery fell 0.5 percent late Asian trade.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3230 -2.00 3225 3251 528
MY PALM OIL APR2 3264 +4.00 3250 3282 2485
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3282 +6.00 3266 3300 11606
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8388 +48.00 8358 8414 94108
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9416 +38.00 9374 9436 262910
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 54.40 -0.25 54.39 54.82 5910
NYMEX CRUDE APR2 108.49 -1.28 108.47 109.77 19533
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1=3.0165 ringgit)
