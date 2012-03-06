* Palm oil traders await price forecasts seen as bullish
* For a take a look on the conference
* Market may also be due for a correction
(Updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysian crude palm
oil futures fell for a third day on Tuesday, on signs of a wider
correction in the market that traders say went up too high last
month, although losses were curbed ahead of a key price outlook
meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
Prices rose more than six percent in February alone, setting
the stage for upbeat price outlooks at the Bursa Malaysia
conference, although some traders said still high stocks and an
uncertain global economic outlook did not justify the gains.
"The palm oil market is overbought and there should be a
greater correction coming in," a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage said at the sidelines of the conference.
Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,242
ringgit ($1,072) per tonne.
Traded volumes were thin, at 12,476 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as most dealers were
attending the palm oil conference.
Technicals appeared to be negative as Reuters analyst Wang
Tao said palm oil futures will fall to 3,197 ringgit per tonne,
as indicated by their wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection
analysis.
Brent crude held around $123 in volatile trade on Tuesday
which saw prices fall on worries about demand from slowing
economies in China and Europe, but fears of a disruption in
Iranian supplies held up the market.
In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery slipped in Asian trade as traders took
profits on soy's recent rally and as markets await a U.S.
government crop report.
The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.5 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1016 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3240 +20.00 3230 3240 24
MY PALM OIL APR2 3237 -3.00 3220 3252 182
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3242 -4.00 3222 3264 7979
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8322 -34.00 8310 8350 62306
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9354 -44.00 9344 9384 194144
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 53.69 -0.04 53.63 53.90 4857
NYMEX CRUDE APR2 105.97 -0.75 105.92 107.34 20328
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com
($1=3.0235 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Lane)