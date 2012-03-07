* Bullish price forecasts lift sentiment * Take a Look on palm oil conference * Technicals mixed as palm resists fall below 3,218 ringgit (Updates throughout) KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday, as bullish price outlook from leading analysts at a key conference lifted investor sentiment and reversed earlier losses. Leading analyst Dorab Mistry said prices would hit 4,000 ringgit by the end of June due to low palm oil output cycle, strong demand from India in peak summer months and stocking by Muslim countries ahead of the fasting month. "Markets were pathetically quiet ahead of the analysts' price forecasts, and prices were stuck within tight range. However, bullish views are expected and that will likely put sellers on hold," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.7 percent to close at 3,266 ringgit ($1,080) per tonne. The benchmark futures are trading 2.8 percent higher this year. Traded volumes picked up after the midday break, standing at 22,106 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots. Top analyst James Fry presented a few scenarios based on crude oil price and its impact on palm oil futures, given the edible oil is being increasingly used as a feedstock for biofuels. On the technicals side, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said signals are mixed for palm oil as it resists a fall below support at 3,218 ringgit per tonne. Brent crude climbed above $122 on Wednesday after China said it would boost energy imports this year while concerns persist over supply risks and Iran's nuclear program, despite the country's offer for talks with major powers. In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery gained 0.6 percent in Asian trade and the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR2 3250 +33.00 3208 3287 118 MY PALM OIL APR2 3275 +38.00 3224 3280 1958 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3266 +22.00 3224 3274 12857 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8262 -64.00 8252 8290 59848 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9310 -50.00 9292 9340 212580 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 53.70 +0.43 53.18 53.72 6742 NYMEX CRUDE APR2 105.22 +0.52 104.77 105.38 14371 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.0245 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)