* Weak Chinese exports raised fears of slowing growth * USDA report slightly bearish on soybean oil * Malaysia Feb stocks up 2 pct to 2.06 mln tonnes -MPOB (Updates prices, adds SGS export data) By Chew Yee Kiat KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak Chinese exports and a slightly bearish U.S. soybean report offset the bullish sentiment that had propelled prices to 9-month highs last week. China posted its largest trade deficit in at least a decade, fanning concerns that slowing exports from the world's second largest economy will hurt global growth, as well as demand for palm oil. The U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday was also slightly bearish on soybean oil prices, showing the fall in total consumption outpaced the decline in production. "Overall, the news is slightly negative for CPO prices as it tracks soybean oil prices closely. However, the low production season in the first quarter, and improving demand from China and India, should support CPO prices in the near term," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Kenanga Investment Bank in Malaysia. Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1 percent to close at 3,317 ringgit ($1,097) per tonne. Prices hit a 9-month high of 3,368 ringgit on Friday. Traded volumes stood at 27,074 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Bullish price outlooks from top analysts at a key palm oil conference sent prices to new highs last week, setting the stage for a price correction, said some traders. "The market is technically overbought. The palm oil conference contributed to this, but the surging price is a double-edged sword. At some point it can cause demand destruction," said a Malaysia-based trader. Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 10 days of March surged close to 30 percent to 444,259 tonnes, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a slightly higher 32 percent increase in exports to 448,615 tonnes. But the increase in exports is unlikely to have much of an impact on prices, as it was also matched by a rise in stocks. Malaysia's February palm oil stocks were higher than expected and stayed above the psychologically key level of 2 million tonnes. The stock level rose 2 percent to 2.06 million tonnes from a revised 2.02 million in January, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping four days of gains as worries over supplies from the Middle East eased and investors focused on the health of the global economy and fuel demand. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May delivery fell 0.4 percent in Asian trade and the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange rose 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR2 3345 +10.00 3330 3352 355 MY PALM OIL APR2 3320 -37.00 3310 3351 466 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3317 -35.00 3309 3349 14958 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8530 +26.00 8500 8582 268502 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9526 +18.00 9496 9564 385166 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 54.04 -0.23 54.02 54.53 6940 NYMEX CRUDE APR2 106.58 -0.82 106.53 107.56 17646 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.025 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)