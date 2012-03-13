* Palm oil gains after Monday's losses
* Markets eye U.S. Fed policy statement, stimulus unlikely
* High palm stocks keeping prices in check, export trend
eyed
(Updates prices)
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 Malaysian crude
palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as traders bet energy
markets would hold firm and eyed the outlook for U.S. corn
plantings, which could take more acreage from soybeans and limit
global edible oil supply this year.
Traders were also looking out for the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy statement later in the day, which may reinforce a view
from recent upbeat data that the world's biggest economy is on
the road to recovery.
Palm oil tends to gain from a weaker greenback as the
dollar-denominated edible oil becomes cheaper for buyers holding
other currencies, but can be hit by a stronger dollar.
An unexpected rise in Malaysian palm oil stocks on Monday
reined in the market, which has gained 6 percent so
far this year, although a recovery in exports for the first ten
days of March kept investors upbeat.
The rise in stocks in February was due to a fall in exports,
but data for early March showed a 32 percent surge in exports as
top buyer India snapped up cargoes and local planters won tax
free crude palm oil export quotas to feed their refineries
overseas.
Traders were also waiting on official planting forecasts
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, due on March 30, to get
a reading on likely output for the coming year, with corn
plantings expected to rise on demand from China.
"The market is looking at the U.S. acreage battle that comes
up in a couple of weeks. The palm oil price moves will be
determined by external events, be it the Fed, crude oil, and
U.S. soy," said a trader with a foreign brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.
"As for the shock rise in Malaysia's palm oil stocks, we do
have a recovery in exports in place. If production falls again
this month, we are set for higher prices," he added.
Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.5 percent to
close at 3,365 ringgit ($1,111) per tonne.
Traded volumes on Tuesday stood at 22,597 lots of 25 tonnes
each, lower than the usual 25,000 lots, as some traders shunned
big moves ahead of the U.S. Fed decision.
Analysts said weaker Malaysian production for this year will
support prices at a time when demand for the tropical oil is
strong and there is a shortfall in soyoil supply following a
severe drought in South America that withered crops.
"Exports will improve but the refined oil business will
shift to Indonesia because of the tax and margin advantage,"
said another Malaysian trader in reference to Jakarta's move
last year to slash export taxes of the processed grade.
"At the same time, when China and India come in ...
Indonesia alone cannot handle their orders. You will need
Malaysia."
Brent crude rebounded towards $126 on Tuesday, partly driven
by simmering tension between the West and Iran that could
threaten oil supply. Higher crude raises the case for edible oil
use in competing biofuels.
The most active U.S. soyoil contract for May delivery
rose 1.1 percent in Asian trade in part due to the looming
acreage battle between soybeans and corn.
The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange also rose 0.6 percent as
China's demand for edible oil remained healthy.
"We expect China to increase its purchases of vegetable oil
but in a less aggressive way due to higher (overseas) prices,"
said Alan Lim, an Malaysia-based analyst with Kenanga Investment
Bank, in a note to clients.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR2 3390 +74.00 3340 3390 92
MY PALM OIL APR2 3362 +42.00 3328 3365 606
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3365 +48.00 3321 3370 11699
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8596 +52.00 8510 8608 208692
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9588 +58.00 9498 9596 394128
CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 54.55 +0.59 53.92 54.60 7780
NYMEX CRUDE APR2 106.89 +0.55 106.50 107.13 13133
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.028 Malaysian ringgit)