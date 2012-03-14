* Demand prospects raise investor sentiment * Malaysian exports for March 1-15 due Thursday * Palm oil futures up 6.8 percent this year (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, March 14 Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as recovering exports raised demand prospects for the edible oil and upbeat U.S. economic data lifted investor confidence. While the U.S. Federal Reserve provided few clues on further monetary easing, it offered a slight upgrade to its economic outlook, which together with rising retail sales reinforced the view the world's biggest economy is on the road to recovery. An improvement in Malaysian exports for the first ten days of March has also helped palm oil extend its gain to 6.6 percent this year, although optimism was somewhat clouded by an unexpected rise in February palm oil stocks. "Exports seemed good for the month as we see from the first ten days, we should expect higher exports this month," said a trader with a foreign brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Besides that, soybean oil is up and crude oil is still above $125, so these are supportive factors for palm oil." Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.6 percent to close at 3,385 ringgit ($1,110) per tonne. Prices touched a new high of 3,395 ringgit, a level not seen since last June. Traded volumes on Wednesday stood at 24,003 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots. The rise in stocks in February was due to a slowdown in exports, but early March data showed a 32 percent surge in exports, pointing to stronger demand prospects for this month. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will issue export data for March 1-15 on Thursday. Brent crude dipped below $126 on Wednesday as expectations for a build in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger dollar offset support from improving economic sentiment in the world's top oil consumer. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May delivery edged down 0.2 percent in Asian trade after climbing earlier on worries over tighter supplies due to the South American drought. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange edged up 0.6 percent as Chinese demand for edible oil remained healthy. "Prices are going up, tracking soybean oil in external markets. Recovering Malaysian palm oil exports in early March also provided support," said Zhang Ru Ming, research manager with Liangyun Futures in Dalian. "Right now the market is looking out for the official planting forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due at the end of the month to get a gauge of soybean output for the year," he added. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR2 3390 +32.00 3380 3402 82 MY PALM OIL APR2 3380 +18.00 3358 3390 1078 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3385 +20.00 3358 3395 12358 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8582 +16.00 8562 8688 282606 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9612 +54.00 9586 9718 698192 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 54.76 -0.11 54.55 55.12 9866 NYMEX CRUDE APR2 106.28 -0.43 106.12 106.91 20533 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.05 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Chris Lewis and Joseph Radford)