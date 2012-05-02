* Futures inch down as investors expect higher production * Palm oil to fall to 3,397 ringgit - technicals * Malaysian palm oil tax response may come after $3 bln IPO -analyst (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 2 Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday as expectations of higher production offset strong exports and an uptick in global economic activity. Strong factory activity data from the United States signalled the world's biggest economy was on a recovery track, although palm investors are looking at other cues in a market that has traded in a tight range for two weeks. "Exports were strong but that is not the only factor. When exports were down 15 percent in the middle of April, the market also didn't respond very strongly," said James Ratnam, an analyst with TA Securities in Malaysia. "All these things have an impact on futures prices, but people are also looking at the bigger picture." Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched down 0.6 percent to close at 3,452 ringgit ($1,140) per tonne. Traded volumes stood at 27,369 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. The focus for palm oil has now shifted to production, which is expected to be pick up in April compared to a month ago, traders said. "We have exports which were up by 10 percent. So since the futures prices are not going up, there is an expectation that production will also be up by a double-digit percentage," said a Singapore-based trader with a commodity house. Traders earlier feared that export demand for Malaysian oil will be down due to Indonesia's lower export tax for refined palm oil. Yet April exports jumped by almost 10 percent from a month ago, thanks to strong demand from major food buyers China and India. Malaysia's policy response to Indonesia's favourable tax structure may come after the government lists its plantation assets in a $3 billion IPO, said top industry analyst Dorab Mistry. Palm oil will fall to 3,397 ringgit per tonne based on technical analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Oil eased on Wednesday, as weak economic data in Europe hit the demand outlook, countering more positive figures from China and the United States. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May gained 0.5 percent in Asian trade while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched down 0.8 percent after resuming trading from a holiday break. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3456 -16.00 3448 3462 241 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3463 -11.00 3448 3474 2344 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3452 -19.00 3441 3470 15965 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8730 -46.00 8712 8778 127394 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9864 -82.00 9852 9952 433236 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 55.21 +0.30 54.95 55.25 13540 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 105.76 -0.40 105.63 106.05 13771 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.027 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)