* Palm oil gains 5.5 percent this year so far
* Malaysia's April palm stocks likely hit one-year low -
poll
* Palm oil to end rebound in 3,388-3,412 ringgit range -
technicals
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, May 8 Malaysian palm oil futures
closed lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted over the growing
uncertainty in the euro zone after key elections and the weak
U.S. economic data that cast doubts over the state of global
economy.
Elections in France and Greece that produced changes in the
political scene that may endanger austerity measures in the euro
zone and disappointing U.S. jobs data pushed prices to a low at
3,311 ringgit on Monday, a level last seen on March 12.
Palm oil market pulled back before the midday break but
bearish sentiment eventually dominated the market, paring gains
this year to 5.5 percent.
"Cloudy outlook on formation of new governements in Europe
still haunts market sentiment," said a dealer with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"This selloff towards the end is likely to be shortlived as
bullish expectation is growing on the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil
Board) and USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) planting report
due Thursday."
Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.3 percent to close at 3,351
ringgit ($1,097) per tonne.
Traded volumes stood at 32,797 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the technicals front, palm oil will end its rebound in a
resistance zone of 3,388-3,412 ringgit, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
But palm oil fundamentals look healthy as cargo surveyor
data showed a strong export growth in April, which could have
pushed palm oil stocks to a one-year low.
Market consensus showed that April stocks should continue to
stay below the psychological 2-million-tonne mark, a Reuters
median survey showed on Monday.
But some traders said that prices will likely not go up on
expectation of lower stocks as it has already been priced in.
Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board will issue
official data on output and stocks on Thursday.
Brent crude oil fell below $113 a barrel on Tuesday in a
fifth day of losses as economic slowdown on both sides of the
Atlantic deepened fears of lower oil demand at time of ample
supply from major oil producers.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July gained 0.6 percent while the most
active Dalian soyoil September contract also increased
by 0.5 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1020 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY2 3355 -13.00 3355 3395 262
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3359 -10.00 3359 3395 3550
MY PALM OIL JUL2 3351 -9.00 3351 3388 19633
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8582 +42.00 8554 8614 111838
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9712 +48.00 9676 9738 347528
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 53.88 +0.30 53.62 53.97 6742
NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 96.92 -1.02 96.71 98.12 22588
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.05 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)