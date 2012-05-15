* Market claws back losses after 125-ringgit drop the previous day * Malaysian May 1-15 palm oil exports up 0.7 pct -ITS * Exports down 7 pct for same period -SGS * Dreyfus to take stake in palm oil group Felda (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 15 Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, supported by bargain hunting after prices fell to a three-month low in the previous session, although concerns remained that demand could be hit if Greece exits the euro zone. Buying interest picked up as some traders felt that the market was oversold. Malaysian exports for the first 15 days showed a slight improvement, reinforcing the view that palm oil fundamentals remained solid despite global economic uncertainty. "We see a small recovery today because selling was a bit overdone yesterday and exports were also slightly better," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "But sentiment is still weak because of external factors, especially when we talk about Greece and the revival of uncertainty in Europe." Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.4 percent to close at 3,226 ringgit ($1,048) per tonne. Prices closed at 3,150 ringgit on Monday, the weakest since Feb. 13. Traded volumes stood at 34,697 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysian palm oil exports for first 15 days of May picked up by a slight 0.7 percent to 599,044 tonnes, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, reflecting a still-healthy demand for the edible oil. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance meanwhile reported a 7 percent drop in exports to 564,477 tonnes, thanks to lower shipments to China and India. But traders said the lower exports did not weigh on prices much as they do not necessarily indicate weaker demand and especially in an already-oversold market. In the latest development of an upcoming listing of Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global Venture Holdings (FGVH), commodities group Louis Dreyfus has agreed to take a minority stake in Felda, it said on Monday. Brent crude futures inched up above $122 a barrel, rebounding after earlier losses triggered by Greece's political and economic turmoil. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July gained 0.6 percent in late Asian trade while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract was down 0.8 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3196 +41.00 3196 3200 15 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3229 +76.00 3169 3239 2188 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3226 +76.00 3155 3230 19737 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8230 -104.00 8170 8256 174364 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9362 -72.00 9282 9374 378936 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 51.63 +0.33 51.10 51.65 8740 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 94.79 +0.01 93.91 95.04 23731 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.08 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)