* Futures hit 3,034 ringgit, lowest since Dec. 21 2011
* Palm oil suffers 5.5 percent weekly loss, worst since Nov
2011
* Fundamentals still look good, but Greek fears weigh
-analyst
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, May 18 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a near 5-month low, as
lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro
zone dampened investors' risk appetite.
Palm oil posted a 5.5 percent weekly loss, the worst since
November last year, reflecting the volatility that also dragged
down the broader commodities market.
"The sell down has not happened only to palm oil, it also
happened to gold, crude oil and the equities market. Sentiment
is very bad," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's
Kenanga Investment Bank.
"Volatility can still be expected in the market as the Greek
election is still one month away. Fundamentally palm oil is
still good, for instance dry weather in the U.S. could indicate
a tighter oilseed supply."
Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained one ringgit to close at
3,096 ringgit ($976) per tonne, after going as low as 3,034
ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 21 last year.
Traded volumes stood at 45,218 lots of 25 tonnes each,
almost double the usual 25,000 lots.
Traded volumes have been unusually high this week on
increased hedging activities, hitting an all-time high of 63,019
lots on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 48,741 lots
on Nov. 17 last year.
On the demand side, there was no clear direction for
Malaysian palm oil exports for the first half of the month as
cargo surveyors reported opposite trends.
Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-15 rose 0.7 percent,
according to Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor,
Societe Generale de Surveillance, however, reported a 7 percent
drop for the same period, due to lower shipments to China and
India.
Traders will be looking out for the next exports data due on
Monday, hoping for a better indication of demand trend.
On the technicals front, palm oil will fall to 3,019 ringgit
per tonne, with a potential downside at 2,971 ringgit, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Oil prices slipped below $107 a barrel on Friday and hit a
2012 low as investors fought shy of riskier, growth-oriented
assets on fears that Greece would leave the euro, and after a
downgrade of 16 Spanish banks by Moody's added to the gloom.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July slipped 0.7 percent in late Asian
trade, while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract
lost 1.3 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3107 -4.00 3044 3110 1425
MY PALM OIL JUL2 3098 -7.00 3041 3111 7344
MY PALM OIL AUG2 3096 +1.00 3034 3110 23971
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7974 -176.00 7966 8124 300324
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9188 -116.00 9166 9290 491984
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 50.29 -0.43 50.03 50.80 12167
NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 92.51 -0.05 91.60 92.88 21609
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.13 ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)