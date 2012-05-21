* Malaysia palm oil exports for May 1-20 up 2.1 pct -ITS * SGS sees tad higher export rise of 3.1 pct for same period * Palm oil to hover in 3,019-3,136 ringgit range -technicals (Updates prices, adds SGS exports data) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 21 Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday on improving exports, although gains were capped as investors remained wary over uncertainty surrounding the euro zone. Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-20 rose from a month ago, reflecting slightly better demand for the edible oil, according to cargo surveyor data. Futures hit a five-month low at 3,034 ringgit on Friday, ending a volatile trading week when the market suffered a 5.5 percent loss on concerns about contagion from the Greek political turmoil. "Prices are poised to recover after the recent sell-off. It was oversold and a little divorced from fundamentals. Demand is creeping back and (supply) situation remains tight," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to close at 3,098 ringgit ($998) per tonne. Prices touched 3,034 ringgit on Friday, a level last seen on Dec. 21 last year. Traded volumes stood at 42,462 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots, on increased hedging activities. On the technicals front, palm oil will consolidate in a range of 3,019-3,136 ringgit per tonne for one or more trading sessions, before dropping below it, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. On the demand side, exports inched up 2.1 percent to 862,337 tonnes for the first 20 days of the month, thanks mainly to slightly better shipments to India, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a slightly higher 3.1 percent rise in exports for the same period. Temperatures are set to rise in the southern portion of the Midwest grain belt in the United States, which produces the country's bulk of corn and soybeans, raising expectations of tighter soybean supply. Oil prices edged higher on Monday, nearing $108 per barrel as worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro dominated the agenda, despite the prospect of economic stimulus in China and concerns about Iran as talks with world leaders start this week. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July and the most active Dalian soyoil September contract gained 0.7 percent, showing signs of recovery after the sell-off last week. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 3100 -4.00 3092 3139 3659 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3102 +4.00 3091 3136 10223 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3098 +2.00 3087 3133 21342 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8076 +52.00 7996 8110 200188 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9288 +68.00 9216 9324 354994 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 50.70 +0.38 50.25 50.91 7118 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 91.81 +0.33 90.84 92.20 8668 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.13 ringgit) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)